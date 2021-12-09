Eagles donation

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $4,000 to the Festival of Trees to benefit the Defiance Area YMCA. Pictured here are Bob Gutman (left), of the Defiance Eagles donations committee, and Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA.

 Photo courtesy of Elisha Roberts

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 recently donated $4,000 to the Festival of Trees to benefit the Defiance Area YMCA. Pictured here are Bob Gutman (left), of the Defiance Eagles donations committee, and Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments