The Defiance Dream Center kicked off its first ever Serve Day four years ago, with a goal of helping to meet needs of people in the Defiance community.
The fifth annual Serve Day will be held July 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and feature volunteers from the Defiance Dream Center, local community organizations, churches and people from all walks of life. Volunteers will meet at the Defiance Dream Center, located at 1935 E. Second St., Suite A, prior to going out into the community to serve.
According to Guiseppe Blanchard, Defiance Dream Center operations manager, the point of Serve Day is to be a blessing to the community on a large scale.
“The Dream Center was launched in 2017 with a heart to understand the needs in the community, to build relationships and connections and to help people discover their purpose,” said Blanchard. “A lot of that is done by helping others, seeing needs and trying to fill those needs. Serve Day is just a large-scale way of doing that in our community.
“Serve Day allows volunteers, whatever their skill set, to help a lot of people,” continued Blanchard. “Whether you’re mechanically inclined, have a gift to be able to speak to people, or whether it’s families serving together on a project that help the elderly, a single mom or others in need, it allows people to be a blessing to others. We’ve heard it time and again, when people serve, they find they get more out of it than the people they’re serving.
Added Blanchard: “That’s really the heart of Serve Day, to link arms as a group of volunteers and go make a difference in our community.”
Blanchard shared there are currently enough volunteers to do between 20-25 projects (see information box), but more volunteers are needed and welcome.
“We would definitely love to have more community support,” said Blanchard. “Anyone who would like to serve, we would love to have you. I think you’ll see from the list, this is more than just helping the elderly, single moms and widows, for example, we have a free car wash. Many times people pull up and ask if they can give us a donation and we have to tell them, ‘No it’s truly free, we just want to be a blessing and share God’s love.’”
The operations manager of the Defiance Dream Center explained the organization is moving in a new direction when it comes to serving beyond Serve Day.
“This year, we’re moving away from our First Saturday Serve strategy, beginning this month, in order to meet needs that haven’t fit into that strategy,” said Blanchard. “Many times over the past year, in particular, because a need in the community didn’t fit our First Saturday Serve strategy, we weren’t able to meet that need. The purpose of that shift is to be able to have more bandwidth to be able to meet more needs.
“For example, Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau reached out to us and asked if our volunteers would be interested in helping with clean-up following the fireworks celebration this year,” continued Blanchard. “That allows us to ask our volunteers, and anyone in the community who would like to help, to come out the morning of July 3 and meet this need in our community.”
Blanchard went on to share that volunteers from the Dream Center, and community members who would like to help, can/will serve as a team to rally support as needed for the 2021 United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Defiance County Airport, which will be held Aug. 7.
Said Blanchard: “Again, this is all about finding needs and serving needs and again, this new strategy gives us that bandwidth to do that.”
To learn more about the Defiance Dream Center, Serve Day, or to volunteer, go to https://defiancedreamcenter.org/volunteer/, send an email to info@defiancedreamcenter.org, or call 419-789-4122.
To see a video about Serve Day, go to https://defiancedreamcenter.org/serve-day-2021/.
