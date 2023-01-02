Dream Center

Bryan Keller (second from right) and fiancee Mary (right) provide Keller Logistics Group’s financial contribution as a “Dream “partner” to Dream Center CEO Bill Lammers and his wife, Stephanie.

 Photo courtesy of Ginger Beyer

The Defiance Dream Center (DDC) is working with local students to find their purpose and passion, and provide them with training and life skills to help enhance their future, as a holistic innovative way to fill the gaps in the labor pool.


