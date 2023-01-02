The Defiance Dream Center (DDC) is working with local students to find their purpose and passion, and provide them with training and life skills to help enhance their future, as a holistic innovative way to fill the gaps in the labor pool.
At a time when businesses are struggling to find enough workers the DDC is partnering with local business and organizations to help address not only the labor concerns, but a report from the Human Resource Professionals Association that 63% of “millennials” and “Generation Z-ers” feel their leadership skills are not being developed.
Since 2018, Defiance High School has been identifying juniors and seniors facing socioeconomic struggles for the Dream Center’s workforce development program. Funded by scholarships and donations, the program is structured to combat the cycle of generational poverty while building a strong workforce with developed leadership skills.
The DDC helps students determine what type of job is a good fit for them and teaches them the skills and know-how needed to help them secure a well-paying job right out of school. Retirees who share their knowledge in their respective fields provide hands-on training in areas such as general automotive, electrical, construction, carpentry and plumbing.
The DDC is also bringing its Ignite Academy (a program aimed at igniting the next generation of leaders with vision and purpose) into local junior high schools to help guide young people. The academy provides an empowering environment for students to discover their unique purpose and grow as leaders by helping each student create a fundamental “mission portrait,” laying the groundwork for their personal mission, core values and vision for the direction of their life.
The Dream Center has completed a few thousand mission portraits, and has expanded even beyond the community, according to information provided by the DDC. A student currently in the program said, “The values and tools I am learning unlocked an attitude/mindset that I did not know I was capable of having. Now I shift the way I view my daily activities, relationships, and many other aspects of my life.”
Another student came into the program with suicidal thoughts, according to the DDC. He chose an electrocardiogram visual depiction of a heartbeat as the background of his mission portrait to remind him there is purpose in his day when he wakes up. His vision is to give hope by encouraging others to overcome negative thoughts. Upon completion of the program, students are equipped to take responsibility for their choices and future, overcome mental and relational obstacles, and make a positive impact on their community. Students are also taught through serving the community, helping with various projects from parks to nursing homes, allowing them to understand how they can use their gifts to help someone else in need. Many have commented that their lack of motivation and drive has been restored, and they are given new hope, according to the DDC.
DDC’s goal is to eventually reach all 1,475 junior high students in Defiance County, because at that impressionable age, organizational officials note, students often pick a path that doesn’t align with a purpose. As of October, in partnership with Defiance City Schools’ career connections program, 200 seventh- and eighth-grade Defiance Middle School students have started the program, creating a career life plan to build on throughout their years of high school. According to Bill Lammers, DDC’s CEO, growth of the program is vital to expand the trades training offered, recruit students from more area schools, and reach students at an even younger age. The DDC is collaborating with local individuals and businesses, known as “Dream partners,” to help fund the expansion and to facilitate local businesses’ hiring students upon completion of the program.
When Bryan Keller, Keller Logistics Group CEO, was approached and asked if Keller Logistics Group, as a purpose-driven organization, would proactively invest in the future by being a Dream Partner, he responded, “we are moved to help our youth and especially those without much hope of breaking out of a generational cycle of poverty. These programs, Ignite and workforce development will help students find their purpose, secure a job that is needed, and grow to become independent adults. We have the opportunity to “teach our youth to fish.” I can’t think of any more worthwhile endeavor than this, to give back to our community for all the blessings that have been given to us.” Those interested in helping support the DDC’s mission can contact Director of Operations Guiseppe Blanchard at guiseppe@defiancedreamcenter.org for further details.
