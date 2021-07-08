Democratic Women event
Photo courtesy of Connie Allgire

The Defiance Democratic Women hosted candidates for county commissioner Diane Mayer and John Hancock; Nick Rubando candidate for U.S. House District 5; and Elecia Wobler, write-in candidate for State Representative District 82. The event was held at the Hicksville Park where constituents could meet and talk with the candidates about issues. Pictured with Rubando are modern-day suffragettes Marjorie Castanien (left) and Marion Hanson, with her dulcimer.

