• Defiance County

Area office:

The Defiance County Democratic Party will open its headquarters on Monday at 422 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance, next to Kings Floor and Furniture Outlet. Hours are Monday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 419-783-8436.

