The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities met Tuesday evening, observing March as Development Disabilities Awareness Month.
The board will observe the DD awareness month, kicking off the event at 10 a.m. March 11 at Good Samaritan School, Defiance.
In attendance will be DODD director Jeff Davis, executive director of OACB Bridget Gargan, Defiance Board of DD superintendent Timothy Bower and Defiance County commissioners, Ryan Mack, Gary Plotts and Mick Pocratsky.
In personnel matters, the board observed the following February staff anniversaries: Phil Etoll, SSA, three years; Teri Mitchell, fiscal assistant, five years; and Tiffany Clayton, SSA, two years.
Board member Stephanie Meyer was sworn in, renewing a four-year term.
Refreshments will follow the event.
In other business, the board:
• approved additional work from the Basement Doctor in the amount of $6,415.
• approved a resolution for the establishment of a reserve balance account for the board.
• okayed the retention records schedule.
• approved January expenditures.
