Jan. 23 is known across the country as National Ed Roberts Day, which honors the man who is known as the father of the independent living movement, and the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) will pause to remember him.
Jan. 23 is known across the country as National Ed Roberts Day, which honors the man who is known as the father of the independent living movement, and the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) will pause to remember him.
According to a recent press release from the DCBDD, at the age of 14, Roberts contracted polio — a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the polio virus. The virus can spread from person to person and it infects a person's spinal cord, causing paralysis.
Heidi Hull, superintendent of the Defiance County Board of DD spoke of Roberts' legacy.
"Ed Roberts' legacy lives on in the lives of the individuals we serve right here in Defiance County," Hull said. "The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, Defiance County Residential Housing, and countless other organizations, continue to give selflessly and continue to create and empower initiatives that help individuals make Defiance County a community without boundaries.”
In 1962, after two years of attending his local college, Roberts was accepted to the University of California, Berkeley, but the university, which had been unaware of his disability when he applied, refused to admit him on the grounds that his iron lung would not fit in a dormitory room. Roberts challenged the university and finally received admittance.
During his education, he worked with the university to develop the physically disabled students program run by and for disabled students to provide wheelchair repair, attendant referral, peer counseling and other services that would empower them to live in their communities.
Roberts later opened the nation's first center for independent living with a staff of just two.
"We know that even the most severely disabled folks can live in the community, and it's up to us — those of us who are lucky enough to be out and who feel the power of the process," Roberts, who is deceased, once said. "Because every time we reach out to help someone else we empower them for ourselves."
The disability community as a whole takes this day to remember a man who was a founder for disability rights, access and equality, according to the DD press release. It noted that Roberts was a "true advocate for people with disabilities."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.