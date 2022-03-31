The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) voted during its meeting Tuesday to go forward with a digital street sign on East Second Street.
Director of Public Relations Jenna Peper reported that a new digital sign that is updated wirelessly could be provided by Creative Signs.
“They can do the sign but they do not install,” she added. “I had to reach out to Baker-Schindler and Zachrich Construction to see about what the install for the sign would be.
Concerning the close proximity to the Island Parkway building, Deb Guilford, interim superintendent, intimated the need to get input from the residents about the installation of the new sign.
“Jenna and I have contacted the property manager at the apartments because we want to be good neighbors and say, ‘this is what we’re planning’; I wonder if they would be concerned with the lit sign,” said Guilford.
Peper said that the differences in price were: $5,000 for a sign that is not digital; $35,000 for a digital sign installed; and $24,441 plus $6,000 for installation, or almost $31,000 with two contractors.
Board member Otto Nicely recommended going with one contractor — the $35,000 pricetag.
“DD is going to be here a long time and I think we need to start getting it out there, “ said Nicely. “I am not sure that we shouldn’t go with one contractor...even though it might cost a bit more — that way you know where to go if there is a problem.”
There was a question about the need of a zoning variance for the sign, and Guilford reported that the variance had already been obtained.
Peper, not a member of the board, also asked to add her input to the discussion.
“The facilities committee has not met yet, and I am sure that the committee is going to come up with other things are probably a little more important than a digital sign,” she said. “I could think of other uses for that $25,000. I am in favor of the original $6,000 sign.”
“I have to object to that,” said Nicely. “We need to get our voice out there. I would like to see us go with Creative Signs.”
The board voted on the motion and it passed with one objection.
Additionally, Peper reported on the new signs for the interior and exterior of the building — a topic of the past few meetings and approved at the February meeting.
“Signage has been ordered and it has begun the process and should be ready to install by early May,” she said.
Good Samaritan School Principal Travis Hammer reported that 93 pre-schoolers were screened for the 2022-23 school year.
“Parents of seven or eight students talked to us about possibly looking at coming to Good Samaritan preschool next year,” said Hammer. “The numbers were very high for the Defiance city screening.”
Too, Hammer said, “Pre-school has completed early learning assessments for spring and those are currently being put into the system.”
“We will also be resurfacing our playground area. We have gotten three quotes that range from $131,000-$150,000,” she added.
In other related news, the board:
• heard that the money received from the gas pipeline for the DD will never have to be repaid. That money is put into the levy dollars and amounts to about $200,000 per year, according to Defiance County Auditor, Jill Little.
• Defiance City Schools will allow students from Good Samaritan to use the track on Thursdays this spring during school hours for track days and preparation for Special Olympics.
• heard from Guilford that discussion about updating salaries and insurance coverage needs to happen at the April board meeting.
• accepted resignations from Hannah Wilson, primary 2 instructor, five years, effective Aug. 10; and Tina Lantow, instructor, 28 years, effective Aug. 1.
• authorized Guilford to negotiate with the Williams County Board of DD concerning sharing of a director of children’s services.
• approved use of credit cards for the DD.
• Nicely agreed to talk with the Defiance County Engineer Schlatter concerning bids for enlarging parking areas on the DD property.
• heard from Peper that Defiance resident Colleen Hammons was nominated as self-advocate through the Courageous Community Services, a self-advocacy organization that covers 20 counties in northwest Ohio. She was chosen as the award winner.
• entered executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee and hiring of a superintendent. No action was taken.
