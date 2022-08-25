With a new director of business operations on board the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) administrative team starts out a new school year with a full staff.
The new director, Nichole Rigelman, was introduced to the board during the DCBDD meeting Tuesday. She started as the director of business of operations on Aug. 11 and comes to Defiance with 19 years of experience in the field of DD, in both Henry and Williams counties.
“I am from Montpelier originally and worked in Williams County as direct support staff,” said Rigelman. “I then went to Napoleon and worked as a qualified intellectual disability professional. Then I returned to Williams County to work as in day programming with a Filling Home facility. Then I ended up at the Williams County Board of DD as service support administrator and then operations manager.”
Rigelman said that her position in Williams County was similar to the one she now holds in Defiance so the work is not completely new. Concerning her experience she was hopeful.
“I am thankful for my years of service,” she admitted.
Superintendent Heidi Hull reported to the board that the donor advised fund managed by the Defiance Area Foundation has been set up and is ready for discussion and a vote by the board.
The board easily passed the resolution to go forward with the fund, but had much discussion about the amount of money to be transferred to it.
“I just have a question about the amount of money being put into the fund,” said Ruby Schindler. “Why don’t we go ahead and transfer the full $25,000 that is required within the next five years? We have the funds, we should just do it.”
Hull responded, “Initially the request was for $20,000 because we thought that was the amount needed to start the fund. In reality it is $25,000. I think that $5,000 will be easy for us to raise through fundraising.”
The question was called to vote on transferring $25,000 from the board’s gifts and donations fund and passed without opposition.
To gain a better understanding of the meaning of the board’s “donor advised fund” the Defiance Area Foundation was contacted.
“A donor advised fund is one started by an individual or an organization that allows input by the donor about how those funds are used,” Cindy Wendell of the foundation commented.
Hull also reported on the DD board’s three levies:
• a 1-mill levy that generates about $692,000 annually.
• a 0.85-mill levy that brings in about $801,000 each year.
• and a 1.9 mill levy that currently is for six years. However, the DD board is asking voters in November to convert the levy to continuing, or permanent, status. The levy generates about $1,858,000 annually.
In other news, the board:
• accepted donations from the Defiance Eagles, $500 and Buckeye Roofing, $1,000.
• learned from Director of Publicity Jenna Peper that the new signage is almost complete and the new DCBDD website is up and running.
• approved the human rights commission policy.
