At the regular board meeting of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) it was announced that March is DD awareness month.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and the DCBDD plans lots of activities within the facility to show appreciation to the teachers and service providers. As well, in a week’s time billboards will be going up in the community in recognition of the month.
Principal of the Good Samaritan School Travis Hammer reported that the “new” used bus should arrive in the next week or so. He said, “When I went down to visit the facility, they had it all repainted and were putting on our lettering, adding new safety belts and taking out a few seats.” The plan is to begin using the bus as soon as it arrives. Other buses should arrive around the beginning of the new school year.
Director of Community Services Pat Uhlenhake reported that programs have restarted at Kaitlyn’s Cottage and there was a JBO art night and a handful of people attended and had a great time.
“We also posted the program assistant position for the SSA (Service Support Administration) department. It’s basically a support person who does administrative and technical support. As of Sunday, we have gotten 11 résumés; a lot of them are a little higher qualified and we should get at least four or five interviews.”
“Finally, we are developing a multi-taskforce planning group which is trying to get all the resources that work with transitional youth together periodically and figure out how that’s going, figure out who does what, what kind of resources we have that we can share, what kind of resources are we missing that we can work to build.”
That meeting is scheduled for March 2 and they have invited Defiance County school districts and representatives from Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center (NwOESC), Family and Children First Council, the Four County ADAMhs Board, Job and Family Service and the Ability Center — all have committed to attend.
The board also:
• welcomed self-advocate Colleen Hammons attended the meeting to talk about her work with advocacy and the importance of advocacy in the community.
• heard report of the finance committee about a possibility of a bus garage to keep buses out of the weather and away from the building space. There is no room on school property so other options need to be looked at.
• approved development of a facilities committee to talk about and help implement updates and improvements.
• heard report about the 1.9 mill renewal levy and approved to take to the Defiance County Commissioners to change it to a continuous levy. Currently the board has one continuous and two renewal levies.
• approved establishing a Waiver Match Management fund with NOWAC exclusive for the DCBDD. This fund does not require a new agreement with NOWAC.
• approved NWOCA (Northwest Ohio Computer Association) to house the computer servers for the DCBDD.
• Elite Door expected to start wiring on new security system over spring break
• transportation committee met to talk about the arrival of new buses and a 5-year plan for transportation.
• heard from Otto Nicely that he had spoken with County Engineer Warren Schlatter and learned that sealing of pavement would probably get another three years use out of it, or the price of replacement would be about $7,000 per parking spot. Board let it lie.
• students just finished up Winter Olympics projects and was a good experience for students.
• heard report from Jenna Peper about a new digital sign and she offered a quote. Board decided to hold off on any decisions for that sign until another quote is available. Signage was discussed and new quotes were approved allowing the company to move forward with the facility signs.
• approved contract with Northeastern Local School District to provide psychologist for psychological evaluations for waiver eligibility.
• approved a resolution for a reserve balance account.
• discussed training by the county board association for crisis management and any changes to board meetings. Also discussed having the meeting at a larger facility and inviting other boards. Deb Guilford, interim superintendent committed to talk with others and get some dates for possible training.
