The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Good Samaritan School came together to show their appreciation toward staff in Defiance County that have been working with local individuals with developmental disabilities.
There were 43 staff at the agency that superintendent Timothy Bower and board president Jami Cameron thanked Friday morning at the agency with a drive-thru to show their appreciation to everyone during this COVID-19 pandemic.
All the staff of the agency continued to provide services and supports to all the individuals with developmental disabilities in Defiance County. Each staff member of the agency was given a $20 Defiance County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and a treat (cookies and donuts). Board members appreciate the staff’s hard work and dedication during these times and everyone came together to support the individuals.
Bower then traveled to the five residential providers of Defiance County — Easy Living LLC, Champaign Residential Services Inc., 2Daughters LLC, Gentle Hearts Helping Hands and Filling Home — to show appreciation for all their hard work also. Each agency was given a $250 Defiance County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, cookies and coffee cake.
There are also about 80 direct support professional (DSP) staff members that have been working in residential setting with individuals with developmental disabilities that are employed by the residential providers. Each of the staff members were given each a $20 Defiance County Chamber of Commerce gift certificate and treat.
