Zoom meeting:

The Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities will meet at 5 p.m. April 28 via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77550956785?pwd=TVBpblY5Mjh6dmpuWEhFNjdOMHA1QT09. The eeting ID is 775 5095 6785.

