Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.