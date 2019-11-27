Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities met Tuesday evening to recognize an outgoing board member and discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
Sue Beck, board president, has been on the board for 12 years. She can no longer serve due to term limits.
“I would like to take this time to say thank you to board member/president Sue Beck, resident of Defiance County, for her 12 years of service to the board,” said superintendent Timothy Bower. “Over her 12 years on the board, Sue has been very dedicated, loyal and caring to the agency and to the individuals with developmental disabilities in Defiance County. She has shown great leadership the past three years as president of the board.
“The individuals with developmental disabilities and staff are very thankful and appreciative of your time as a board member for the past 12 years as you will truly be missed,” he added.
Bower presented Beck with artwork décor that was created by individuals with developmental disabilities of Defiance County who attend Person Center Services’ adult day program in Defiance.
The board also approved a motion to acknowledge that Bower’s annual performance evaluation has been completed.
In personnel matters, the board hired Norma McZee, bus aide; and okayed Jodi Martinez for early intervention physical therapy services for 2020. Board members also accepted the retirement of bus driver, Judy Ott, effective Aug. 12, 2020.
The following budgets for the 2020 calendar were approved: operating fund, family support service, early childhood education-ESCE, special education Part B-IDEA, gifts and donations and capital housing.
In other business, the board:
• approved an agreement with Primary Solutions for software at a cost of $2,724, effective Jan. 1.
• okayed agreements for non-waiver services for 2020 with PC Workshop, Partners in Employment Inc., Quadco Rehabilitation Center and Champaign Residential Services Inc.
• approved an agreement with Kaitlyn’s Cottage to provide recreational services for 2020.
• approved an agreement with Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council services for 2020.
• set dates and times of 2020 meetings.
• okayed a policy regarding behavioral support strategies.
• approved a $1,000 donation to the Night to Shine event.
