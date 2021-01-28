An organizational agenda kicked off Tuesday evening’s Defiance County Board of DD meeting at Good Samaritan School. Busing issues also topped the agenda.
Elected were Jami Cameron, president; Roberta Philpot, vice president; and Stephanie Meyer, recording secretary.
Appointed to the ethics council were Beth Headley, Otto Nicely and Philpot, while Tara Shumaker was appointed as hearing officer for the free/reduced lunch applications.
Given the oath of office were board members Cameron, Ruby Schindler and Erica Steece, for four-year renewed terms.
Superintendent Timothy Bower was designated as the authorized purchasing agent for expenditures up to $10,000. He also was authorized to make adjustments to revenue estimates and appropriations during 2021.
Dates and times of the future meetings will be 5 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, with the exception of December, which will be the third Tuesday.
Bower discussed the fact that the board of DD is in desperate need of bus drivers. There were previously four routes, which have now been combined into three routes. This means students are on the bus longer each day. He is currently using two substitute bus drivers on a daily basis.
Anyone wishing to apply for a bus driver position is asked to get an application from Good Samaritan School on Island Parkway.
A bus committee headed up by parent Jennifer Brown gave a presentation concerning the busing issue.
Brown noted that the summary of the committee is essentially that the special needs children require specialized transportation that includes: seat belts and wheelchair accessibility; aides to help during the routes; monitoring of medical conditions during transportation; shorter bus routes; quieter environments; supervision on and off of the bus; protection from bullying of other children; and lower levels of noise and number of students on the bus.
“Our children are not able to communicate, have communication impairments, and are not all able to understand and follow bus driver instructions,” said Brown. “The five districts that make up Good Sam’s school district (Defiance, Ayersville, Hicksville, Central Local and Northeastern Local) are not currently set up to transport special needs children.
“While every school district struggles with getting enough bus drivers, Good Sam needs a smaller number of bus drivers,” she stated, “so a few tweaks of a more pointed advertising campaign to drum up public support, increased wages, and a transportation supervisor would aid in keeping Good Sam able to bus our special needs children.”
Brown stated that the children are entitled under disability laws to more protection, not less. They have treatment plans and IEP’s that require more accommodation and consideration of their needs.
“Finally, it would be impractical with five different school districts to organize start and end times for the day, cancellations/delays, and school days each district is in session,” said Brown.
The board agreed to comment to the superintendent in the next two weeks, which will be then submitted to the bus committee. The bus committee offered to continue to work on designing an advertising campaign, outlining a potential position for transportation supervisor, or any other work the board wanted information on to make a decision.
In other business, the board:
• recognized the January staff anniversary of Alexa Polsdorfer, early intervention service coordinator.
• approved the professional development plans for 2021.
• okayed the waiver match.
• discussed board member training and strategic plan.
• approved a new phone system with Metalink Technologies in the amount of $7,661.37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.