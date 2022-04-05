After an extensive interview process, the Defiance County Board of DD (DCBDD) announced Monday afternoon at its special board meeting that it has selected a new superintendent.
According to a press release issued by the DD board Heidi Hull, a Defiance County resident with 21 years of experience in developmental disabilities,has been named to the position.
Board president Jami Cameron spoke of Hull's qualifications as she commented about the new hire.
"We are excited to be bringing Heidi on board here at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities," Cameron stated. "Heidi has knowledge of the staff, agency and community, and we truly believe she will be an asset to the agency and that she will build on the services and programs that will continue to benefit our students, individuals served, families, guardians and communities."
Hull began her career in the field as an independent provider, and over the years has transitioned into other roles such as a programs specialist for Champaign Residential Services, Inc., and a service and support administrator for the Board of DD.
Most recently, she is the director of community services at Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and she is energized to join the team in Defiance.
"I'm excited to come alongside the hard-working staff at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities," said Hull. "As a former employee I know firsthand the dedication and passion the employees bring to work each and every day. I look forward to seeing my old friends as well as meeting new ones."
Hull will work alongside interim superintendent Deb Guilford when she assumes her duties on May 5. Guilford, who will stay on through the month of May also commented on the new hire.
"The DCBDD is fortunate to have had qualified applicants for the superintendent position," said Guilford. "It is wonderful that the board was able to hire a resident of Defiance County who is also a former DCBDD employee. Heidi comes to us with so much experience and has a vast understanding of the community she will be serving."
As superintendent, Hull will steer DCBDD toward its mission and vision by continuing to enrich the lives and meet the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and their community throughout their lifetime.
