The Defiance Community Day of Prayer is back after taking a year off due to the pandemic, however, this year’s event will be held as a virtual Zoom meeting due to pandemic restrictions.
This day of prayer will be held May 6, beginning at noon, and will feature guest speaker Phil Nofziger, Defiance Area Director of LifeWise Academy. This year’s theme is centered around Matthew 19:14: Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
Following Nofziger’s speech, members of the Defiance community will pray for different segments of the community, including: churches, families, businesses, non-profit organizations, the incarcerated and local youth, to name a few.
Anyone interested in watching can log on via Zoom at https://bit.ly/defiancecommunitydayofprayer beginning at 11:45 a.m.
According to Defiance Community Day of Prayer committee member Kara Fritz, the committee had hoped to host an in-person event, however, in an effort to keep people safe, the committee decided on hosting it virtually via Zoom.
“As a committee, we held off as long as we could about making a decision to have the event with people, but in the end we voted to host it virtually due to all the unknowns and because we want people to stay safe,” said Fritz. “We had almost 400 people at the event two years ago, so we didn’t want to turn people away, or sell tickets to limit the amount of people, we wanted it to be available for everyone.”
“Hopefully we can be back to hosting the event in person in 2022,” added Fritz.
Fritz shared Nofziger will share the message, Live LifeWise: What LifeWise Academy is doing to help children do just that!
LifeWise Academy provides character-focused, bible-based education to public school students. With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property and privately funded.
Nofziger will explain the mission of LifeWise Academy, and the impact it has had on youth at Ayersville Local Schools and the surrounding communities.
“We are going live on Zoom at 11:45 a.m., to allow people to sign in prior to the event going live at noon,” said Fritz. “Sarah Tackett (executive director/CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce) will begin the event with an opening prayer, before Rich Seward (executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA) will introduce Phil.
“Following Phil’s presentation, members of the community will say prayers for different segments of the community,” added Fritz. “After the prayers, attendees will be invited to donate online to LifeWise Academy via a link that will appear on screen, and that link will also be added to our Facebook page. We will then close the event with prayer.”
In an effort to reach as many people as possible, the committee has reached out to churches in Defiance County to encourage them to host watch parties in their sanctuaries the day of the event.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be different, but it’s still a way to bring everyone together for a time of prayer,” said Fritz. “There’s still good things happening in our communities, so to share that message is going to be very encouraging.
The Defiance Community Day of Prayer committee is comprised of individuals from local businesses and non-profit organizations from Defiance County. The committee consists of Fritz, Tackett, Seward, Judy Henderson, Paula Lynott and Denise Hench. The committee’s focus is to bring the Defiance community together and shed light on local missions, uniting passionate people trying to make a difference.
For more information, go to 2021 Defiance Community Day of Prayer on Facebook.
