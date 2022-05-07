Defiance held its National Day of Prayer to a crowd of nearly 300 people Thursday at the YMCA, according to Kara Fritz, member of the prayer planning committee.
Former race car driver, Sam Hornish Jr., was the keynote speaker for the afternoon. Hornish’s speech held a recurring theme of striving for achievement of meaning with references to his time as a racer.
Referring to Acts 20:24, Hornish expressed, “That’s one of the things I just love about the scripture — is that it doesn’t always talk about life in the sense that we are just meant to be here, to take up space, but that we are supposed to be striving for something or working to get to a place.”
He described life as a race in which people are constantly in competition with others, however, winning that race is not what will give somebody’s life true meaning or substance. Life’s race is meant to be ran together with people, not against. The goal in this race is toward achieving dreams and spreading God’s word through one’s actions. That is what gives one value and purpose.
“Just like Paul had a race — not only to run but to finish — and a task to complete... . We’re not all that different. We all run our own races. Some are Indy500s, and some you don’t get so much glory for, it’s just the day to day grind... . Certain talents, certain things that we are given are simply up to us to use, that’s not biblical truth. The truth is, we are given them from Him. We are called to use them in a good way, to bring people up with us, and we are never alone.”
Since it was the National Day of Prayer, community members came forward to pray on behalf of others. Rafael Manriquez of Ayersville Local Schools prayed on behalf of schools and education; David Kern, county commissioner, prayed on behalf of elected officials; Marti Garrett, Defiance Dream Center, prayed on behalf of businesses and non-profits; Regan Nelson, Defiance High School senior, prayed on behalf of the youth; Adam Tracy, Children’s Lantern, prayed on behalf of families and community; Rick Small, Grube Inc., prayed on behalf of churches and faith communities; Keith Burmeister, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, prayed on behalf of caregivers and healthcare professionals; Pete Lundberg, veteran and community advocate, prayed on behalf of the military and veterans; Todd Shafer, Defiance chief of police, prayed on behalf of first responders and community safety; and Laurie McCann, Mercy Defiance, prayed on behalf on those incarcerated and battling addiction.
The free-will offerings for the event was donated to Northwest Ohio CASA, a non-profit program that trains community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Jessica Robbins, newly appointed executive director of CASA, gave a speech to thank all the guests for their support of the organization.
Robbins has been with CASA for over 3 years, first working as a coordinator and then promoted to director.
This was Robbins’ first time attending the Defiance Day of Prayer. When prompted for how she felt when her organization was chosen as the free-will offering recipient, she responded, “It was exciting! I’m excited. It’s really great to do things like this in the community again. Since COVID, it’s nice to get back out and educate people on the work that we are doing.”
The organization currently services children in Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties. In her speech, Robbins shared that they currently have 44 volunteers serving 56 children across the four counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.