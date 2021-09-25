KAVIC - DAV

The Defiance chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) recently donated $1,500 to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.) to provide assistance to Defiance area veterans. Pictured are Ric Booher (left), representing the DAV, and Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics.

 Photo courtesy of Lindsey Roehrig

