Some 20 months after opening a brand-new headquarters building in Defiance, the firm more commonly known as Credit Adjustments (now named Mammoth Tech) has closed its doors.
The company — which handled private debt collection — had moved from 330 Florence Ave. in Richland Township to the new spacious building on Geneva Boulevard, just west of Latchaw Drive on the city's northwest side, in June 2020.
Word of the company's closure began circulating this week while the building's parking lot was empty Thursday morning. An attempt to contact a company official via email was unsuccessful Thursday, but at least one employee email sent to The Crescent-News confirmed the news.
"We have not yet spoken with a company representative, but we have had some of the employees who were laid off or let go call our office, and we are currently trying to find new positions for them," said Erika Willitzer, director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation which had assisted the company in its headquarters construction project by making land available.
A big problem for the company, according to some observers, was the impact of relaxed federal government policies on student loan debt collection due to the coronavirus situation. President Joe Biden's administration has extended the suspension of student loan debt until May 1.
The aforementioned employee email referred to the "Department of Education contract" that the company lost in 2020.
The Defiance location had employed 220 people when it opened in 2020, according to company officials, following construction of the new headquarters building. The company also has several offices around the country, and employed 510 people in 2020 in those locations, according to one company official at the time.
Construction of the Defiance headquarters dates back a few years when the City of Defiance turned over approximately 24 acres on Latchaw Drive to the Defiance County CIC for the company's expansion.
While local officials are lamenting the company's difficulties, they note the property's value and would hope for a new business there in the future.
"Our hope will be that the building gets repurposed into something bigger and better," said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "The potential is certainly there. It's a great location."
"We are trying to figure out exactly what the status is," explained Willitzer. "Their new facility is absolutely stunning. We need to figure out what happens next if they're no longer there. We would need to make sure we start marketing that inventory, but again we have to wait for their actual status."
