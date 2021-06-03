• Defiance County

Vaccine clinic:

The Definace County General Health District will offer the Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older at 1300 E. Second St., Suite 100, from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday as a walk-in clinic only.

For additional information, call 419-784-3818 or visit www.defiancecohealth.org.

