Coronoavirus concerns are temporarily changing court proceedings throughout Ohio.
The changes — designed to limit contact between people like many measures elsewhere — were suggested by the Ohio Supreme Court. Local officials have tweaked them to meet their needs.
Defiance County issued a press release this week detailing the modifications to schedules and plans in the county’s common pleas and juvenile/probate courts, as well as Defiance Municipal Court. The changes have been agreed upon by the three judges (Joseph Schmenk, common pleas), Jeff Strausbaugh (juvenile/probate) and John Rohrs III (municipal court).
“We’ll deal with it as best we can,” said Schmenk. “We’re obviously concerned about keeping employees safe, keeping the public safe. Nobody knows how well that’s going to work, but we’ll do what we can. I think we’ll be all right. We’ll do it for a month basically and see how things are and see if we need to extend it or whether it can be relaxed again.”
Like other government offices, efforts will be made to allow court employees to work from home as well, according to Schmenk.
One of the changes will be making more use of video proceedings for defendants incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
For example, Schmenk sentenced a defendant to prison Wednesday morning in that manner (see related story on page A3), which has been rarely used in his court for sentencings.
”I think we have (had them) once or twice or in the past for some sort of special circumstances,” he said. “We will under the circumstances.”
Three documents were drawn up listing the changes for the two courts at the Defiance County Courthouse in downtown Defiance (common pleas and juvenile/probate), as well as municipal court at 655 Perry St. in Defiance.
A “temporary order” for functions of all courts state:
• The local rules of court may be temporarily adapted to allow court flexibility, within constitutional limits, in response to the public health emergency.
• The court security policies may be temporarily amended or supplemented to protect public health while maintaining essential court functions.
• The court employee handbook provisions may be temporarily adjusted to maintain essential court operations and functions.
• The court authorizes the use of audiovisual devices and technologies for all actions and proceedings.
• The public health emergency may be considered to be a finding of good cause for continuances deemed necessary by the judge on a case-by-case basis.
• The court will have the lawful authority, within constitutional limits, to do and direct to be done all things necessary to ensure the orderly and efficient administration of justice for the duration of the declared public health emergency.
Guidelines for the three courts deal with several different groups and/or situations:
1. Attorneys and parties in litigation:
• All jury trials scheduled within the next 30 days will be continued. A status pretrial/scheduling conference will be scheduled in approximately 30-45 days.
• All pretrial hearings will be conducted by telephone between the attorneys and shall not report in person to the court. Parties need not attend. Counsel must contact the court upon completion of the pretrial conference to report the status of the case. Court personnel will be in contact to schedule any further dates.
• All civil pretrial conferences will be conducted by telephone with the court. Plaintiff’s counsel must coordinate the phone conference. Parties need not attend.
• All other hearings will be considered on a case-by-case basis and may be continued due to the pandemic throughout the duration of the emergency.
• In an attempt to reduce exposure of inmate population to the public, all hearings involving an incarcerated/detained party will be conducted by video.
• We encourage any public requests and filings be done by fax or email, if possible. There will be no limit on the number of pages if filing by email or fax throughout the duration of this emergency.
• Consistent with public safety, only essential parties are permitted to enter into the courthouse throughout the duration of the emergency, unless otherwise specifically authorized by court personnel.
• The clerk of courts and the juvenile court will not be accepting in-person payments. These payments will either need to be made by online and/or phone credit card payments or by mail.
• The vehicle title department, probate court and municipal court will be accepting in-person payments as deemed necessary by each elected official.
