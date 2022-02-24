Marriage licenses
Serapio Gonzales III, 26, Defiance, self-employed, and Allison Cereghin, 25, Defiance, social worker.
On the docket
Cheyenne Johnston, Spencerville, Ind., vs. Mary and Brian Barcus, Butler, Ind.; Gail Langham, Hicksville; Dean Langham, Hicksville; Katherine Bailer, Garrett, Ind.; Douglas Corwin, 2182 Royal Oak Ave.; Sherry Corwin, 2182 Royal Palm Ave.; Penny McCoy, Edgerton; and Ohio Department of Medicaid, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Chelsea Moreno, 211 Biede Ave., and Rangel Moreno, Muncie, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeffrey Vernace, 1806 Tiffin Court, vs. Angela Ray, Hicksville. Divorce.
Wren Laporte, Hicksville, and Dennis Laporte, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
American Express National Bank, Sandy, Utah; and Angelina Kirkham, 14895 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Joseph Stahl, 709 Village Lane, and Randi Stahl, Cloverdale. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Mark Winnie, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Ben Zeitz, 323 Aspen Terrace. Judgment for plaintiff.
Danielle Ratliff, Marshall, Ill., and Shaun Ratliff, 1051 Ralston Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Ralph C. Nagel to Richard Nagel, Sec. 8, 11.487 acres split; Sec. 8, 33.217 acres (split).
Estate of Ralph C. Nagel to Chester Nagel, Sec. 8, 8.513 acres (remainder after split); Sec. 8, 25.203 acres (remainder after split).
Chester and Kathi Nagel to Chester and Kathi Nagel, Sec. 8, 33.716 acres (transfer after split).
Richard and Mary Nagel to Richard and Mary Nagel, Sec. 8, 44.934 acres (transfer after split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Sue Compo, trustee, to Jennifer Ziccardi, Original Plat, part lots 31-32.
Ryan Soukup and Angela Miller to Maker419 Limited Liability Company, Original Plat, part lot 88.
Corey Herendeen to Courtney Herendeen, Crossen and Others Add., lots 52-53.
Jessie Santos to Christopher Mann, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 137.
Donna Bennett, Jacalyn Moss and Stephen Moss to Kaylee Moore, Koerber Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Robert M. Chapman Jr. to Carolyn and Ricky Fortman, Holgate's First Add. Block 4, lot 3.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jeff Lantz to Halley Fitzenrider, Clipper Add., lot 302.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Rosemary Bryant to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., East Defiance Add., lot 91, part lot 92.
Isaac Miller to Jon and Marcela Sierra, Powell View Heights, lot 22.
Jennifer and Alvina Trusty to Constance Taylor, Fairview, lot 50.
Defiance Township —
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Andrew Zimmerman, et al, Sec. 1, 15.473 acres.
Robert Royal et al to Hannah Weber, Sec. 3, 1.727 acres (split).
Wanda Nally (dec.) to Terry and Sharon Nally, Sec. 4,0.5 acre.
Eric Heilshorn to Eric and Carlene Heilshorn, Belden's First Revised Add., lot 4.
Stephen and Ronda Phillips to Dennis English Jr. et al, Sec. 13, 8 acres.
Delaware Township —
Mark and Sandy Rosebrock to Mark and Sandy Rosebrock, trustees, Sec. 24, 7.499 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Richard Miller to Jason Miller et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 15; Auditor's Plat East and West Side, part lot 15.
Douglas Engel, sheriff of Defiance County, to Federal National Mortgage Association, Miller and Others Add., lot 27.
Farmer Township —
Brian Chittenden (dec.) to Theresa Chittenden, Sec. 8, 2.596 acres.
Theresa Chittenden to Kate Jones, Sec. 8, 2.596 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kenneth Mummy to Melody Mumy, Hattery's Add., lot 24.
Kathryn Spiess to Cheryl Summers et al, Edgerton's Outlots, part lot 4.
Hicksville Township —
Barry and Carol Finzer to Benjamin Shuman et al, Sec. 3, 80 acres.
Barry and Carol Finzer, trustees, Sec. 3, 24.43 acres, 3.009 acres; Sec. 9, 75 acres; Sec. 10, 55.635 acres; Sec. 11, 3.447 acres.
Lloyd Countryman (dec.) to Anna Countryman, Sec. 5, 1.75 acres.
Melody Mumy to Kenneth Mumy, Sec. 26, 3 acres.
Highland Township —
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Lee Shingledecker et al, Sec. 5, 27.13 acres.
Jill Little, county auditor of Defiance, to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation, Slusser's Fourth Add., lots 4, 22.
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Andrew Zimmerman et al, Sec. 6, 121.457 acres, 117.901 acres.
Mark Township —
Rolland and Gina Wolfrum to Joshua and Ashley Welker, Sec. 28, 1.54 acres; 0.42 acre.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Barry and Carol Finzer to Barry and Carol Finzer, trustees, Sec. 25, 75 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Jill Little, county of auditor of Defiance, to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation, Wemor Park Add., part lots 55-56.
Twin Rivers Propco, LLC, to Defiance Healthcare & Rehabiliation Center Propco, LLC, Sec. 23, 1.335 acres, 3.021 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Lee Shingledecker et al, Sec. 32, 0.143 acre, 3.601 acres.
Judith Whitacre et al to Shelly Proch, Sec. 32, 10.235 acres.
Loy and Katherine to Destiny Leonard et al, Engelwood Third Add., lot 21.
South Richland Township —
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Andrew Zimmerman et al, Sec. 32, 17.298 acres, 36.394 acres.
John Zimmerman (dec.) to Lee Shingledecker et al, Sec. 32, 4.2 acres, 2 acres, 4.107 acres, 38.399 acres, 38.84 acres.
Susan Dershem, trustee, et al, to Casey and Danielle Fuhrmann, Sec. 34, 3.984 acres.
Defiance City NELSD Annex —
Jerry Liska, trustee, to Keller Development Group, LLC, Sec. 18, 0.645 acres (split).
Keller Development Group, LLC, to Commerce Drive Realty Holdings, LLC, Sec. 18, 0.645 acre (transfer after split).
Commerce Drive Realty Holdings, LLC, to Keller Development Group, LLC, Sec. 18, 0.428 acre split.
Ney Village —
May Brothers Properties, LLC, to Village of Ney, Ohio, Hanna's Second Add., lots 10-11.
