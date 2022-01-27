Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Devilan McKean, 23, Defiance, laborer, and Rebekah Powers, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
Joe Knight Jr., 32, Defiance, inspector, and Kristin Garrett, 29, Defiance, stay-at-home mom.
On the docket
Michael Dewyse Jr., Bay City, Mich., vs. Donna Dewyse, 25756 Behrens Road. Divorce.
Joe Rodriguez, 2145 Royal Palm Ave., vs. Lisa Rodriguez, 2145 Royal Palm Ave. Divorce.
Abigail Gray, 401 Franklin St., vs. Donald Gray, 1131 Ayersville Ave. Divorce.
Lydia Norden, Napoleon, vs. Kevin Norden, 23233 Flory Road. Divorce.
Cassandra Dyer, 136 E. High St., vs. Jeffrey Dyer Sr., Niles, Ill. Divorce.
Michael and Margaret Linder, Payne, vs. Jeffrey Winhoven, Deshler; and Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois, Scranton, Pa. Money judgment.
Sheri Knape, 21766 Switzer Road, and Phillip Knape, 21766 Switzer Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Donna Drewes, Napoleon, vs. Katelyn Drewes, 905 Hees Court; and Defiance County treasurer. Civil complaint for partition.
Matthew Zajac, Milton Center, vs. Latrock Bridge Group, Maumee; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Journal entries
Melanie Nally, Sherwood, and Thomas Nally, Holland. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Veronica Marckel to Larry Jr. and Leanna Marckel, Sec. 17, 77.075 acres.
Veronica Marckel to Vicki Marckel, Sec. 17, 60 acres, 20 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Angela Mojica to Gary Mojica, Baringer's Second Add., lot 81.
Amanda and Scott Rau to Nathan and Caitlin Bird, Baringer's Second Add., part lot 59, lot 72.
3K Enterprises, LLC, to Jacob and Christina Tracy, Lots between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, lot 40, part lot 41.
Richard and Mary Rose to City of Defiance, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 28, part lot 28.
Garry Breese (dec.) to Carol Breese, Chinook Trails Condos, unit M.
Vickie Myers, treasurer of Defiance County, to ELS Ventures, LLC, Fair View Add., lots 12-13.
Defiance Township —
Christopher and Julie Stack to Sabra Shumaker, Sec. 9, 1.629 acres.
Delaware Township —
Richard Miller to Jason Miller et al, Sec. 20, 17.174 acres.
James and Nadine Leithauser to Cory and Heavin McGlaughlin, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Richard Miller to Jason Miller et al, Auditor's Plat, lot 36, part lot 15.
Village of Sherwood to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 17, part lot 17, part lot 17, part lot 17.
Village of Sherwood to David Weaner, Shook's Add., lots 1-3.
Paradise Living, LLC, to Matthew Wirth, et al, Paradise Living Condos, lot 121.
Hicksville Village —
Timothy and Katherine Huntsman to Dennis and Beverly Mettert, Westwood Place Condos, unit 121.
Highland Township —
Christopher Miles to Christoper and Nancy Miles, Sec. 24, 6.117 acres.
George and Doris Clemens to Brock Clemens, Sec. 36, 1.782 acres split.
Mark Township —
Justin Mitchell to John Willis, Kyle and Anderson's Add., lots 33-34.
Estate of Gladys M. Donson to Clinton Zeedyk, Sec. 32, 15 acres, 25 acres.
Noble Township —
Sheep, Inc. to Thoma Sauer, et al, trustees, Sec. 12, 5.444 acres, 1.187 acres, 3.764 acres.
North Richland Township —
Lisa and Michael Grubb to Robert and Cynthia Crist, Sec. 1, 2.418 acres.
South Richland Township —
Casey Derrow Properties, LLC, to Vicente Rodriguez, Sec. 22, 1.31 acres.
Defiance City-South Richland Township-ALSD —
Mable Sangler, trustee, to Mable Spangler, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 11.
Mable Spangler to Philip Spangler, trustee, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 11.
Tiffin Township —
Nicholas and Christina Nadeau to Aaron Wyse, et al, Sec. 12, 5.942 acres.
Washington Township —
Steven and Melissa Hausch to Mason Hausch, Sec. 21, 1.127 acres.
Howard and Lola Miller to Lu Ann Eisenmann, trustee, et al, Westview Sub., part lot 4, lot 5.
Matthew Herder to Philip Hetrick, et al, Sec. 26, 25.13 acres.
