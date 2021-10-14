Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Aaron Edwards-Shults, 28, Defiance, litigation, and Ruth Wiley, 28, Defiance, banker.
Logan Seals, 23, Defiance, delivery driver, and Mayah Goings-Nance, 23, Defiance, sales associate.
Jeffrey Hurni, 46, Hicksville, factory worker, and Michelle Gillespie, 46, Hicksville, assistant manager.
Arika Pollock, 22, Defiance, cashier, and Ashley Mossuto, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
Richard Miller, 31, Defiance, mechanic, and Angel Cadle, 26, Defiance, customer service.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Joe McKenzie, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, and Heather McKenzie, 1516 Darbyshire Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Gregory Snyder, 1003 Wayne Ave., vs. Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; and GT Technologies, Inc., 1125 Precision Way. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Christopher Steel, 750 Ottawa Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Lyndsey Clark, 30382 Jewell Road, vs. Mackenzie Clark, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Chelsea Belcher, 1050 Schultz St., vs. Jubal Minnix, Beach Park, Ill. Divorce granted.
Ben Steece, Paulding, and Erika Steece, 1057 Holgate Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Keith and Pamela Schroeder to Keith and Pamela Schroeder, Sec. 11, 3.751 acres.
Ronald Stuber to Deborah Klingshirn, Sec. 19, 5 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Blue Chip Housing, LLC, to Gary Plotts Jr., Shawnee Heights Add., lot 19.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Brianna Bowley to Gerald Okuley, Vanderbroek's Add., lot 18.
Estate of Richardo Gonzales Jr. to Lisa Gonzales et al, Holgate's First Add. Block II, lot 4.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Joost & Joost, Ltd., to David Nelson, River Meadow Condo, building 11, unit 7.
Lois Rau (dec.) to Linda Good et al, Auglaize Condos, unit A.
Estate of Charles E. Bergman to Martin and Jill Stein, Barth's Hillcrest Third Add., lot 7.
David and Maya Jebb to William Shuler, Biede Place Add., lots 24-25, part lot 26.
Howard and Deborah Sobota to Brian and Sarah Baumgart, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase III, lot 20.
Defiance Township —
Bonnie Murphy to Tiffany Fellers et al, co-trustees, Sec. 15, 4 acres.
Gary Plotts to Linda Belanger and Cindy Gliottone, Sec. 16, 1.199 acres.
Christian and Tara Baden to Ronald and Lori Yaw, Sec. 33, 4.833 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Lawrence and Ceryle Culler to Tyler Blair and Kearston Zimmer, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 11.
Highland Township —
Jennifer Napier (dec.) to Rachel Hammersmith, guardian of John Napier, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Thomas and Ruby Cape, co-trustees, to Stanley and Colleen Cape, Sec. 4, 37.952 acres, 22.61 acres.
Noble Township —
Dewillia Bolman to Cassandra Waltmire, Groll's Country Acres, lots 15-17.
Acomb Family Trust to Barbara Acomb, successor trustee, River Chase Condos Phase I, unit 30.
Barbara Acomb, successor trustee, to Barbara Acomb, trustee, River Chase Condos Phase I, unit 30.
Josefina Sensabaugh (dec.) to Gary Sensabaugh, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase I, lot 111.
Estate of Norine Baldwin to Michael Feeney, Sec. 16, 2.88 acres.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD Annex —
Wilma Rettig (dec.), trustee, to Robert Rettig et al, successor co-trustees, Sec. 24, 10 acres, 10 acres.
Leon and Joyce Jones to Lynn Lantz, Saunders-Snyder Add., part lot 37.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD Annex —
Robert Stevens (dec.) to Douglas Stevens et al, Miller Snyder Sub. lot 30.
Tiffin Township —
Jason Burns et al to Ryan Mack, Auditor's Plat of Evansport, part lot 11.
Ney Village —
Jesse Dennis to Joshua Wyse, Original Plat, lot 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.