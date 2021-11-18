Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Thomas Lantow, 24, Hicksville, machine operator, and Megan Hamman, 30, Hicksville, massage therapist.
Levi Chappius, 21, Stryker, auto technician, and Britni Brown, 26, Defiance, IT support analyst.
Dean Smalley II, 28, Hicksville, printer, and Elizabeth Fergus, 27, Hudson, Mich.
Troy Bryant, 51, Defiance, UPS driver, and Danita Tyrrel, 48, Defiance, healthcare.
Logan Schambers, 18, Kendallville, Ind., fast food, and Christa Nunez, 19, Hicksville, fast food.
Scott Foy, 26, Hicksville, unemployed, and Samantha Wharry, 26, Hicksville, warehouse.
John Seibert, 25, Defiance, mechanic, and Morgan Wilson, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
On the docket
Flora Zeedyk, Hicksville, vs. Owen Zeedyk, Auburn, Ind. Divorce.
Elisa Cupp, Hicksville, vs. Christopher Cupp, Jonesville, Mich. Divorce.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Cindy Hall, Ney; Defiance County treasurer; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and unknown spouse, if any, of Cindy Hall, Ney. Foreclosure.
UHG I, LLC, Williamsville, N.Y., vs. Mary Hutchinson, 534 Degler St. Money judgment.
Bruce and Patricia Hart, Mark Center, vs. Justin Kuhn, Hicksville; GD3, Ltd., Bryan; and Rodney Johnson, Bryan. Money judgment.
Erlinda Griffith, Oakwood, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus. Money judgment
Andrea Schlueter, Maumee, vs. Danny Ordway, 24923 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Jamie Duryea, 1712 Cimarron Lane; and unknown spouse, if any, of Jamie Duryea, 1712 Cimarron Lane. Tax foreclosure.
Journal entries
Amber Blake, 841 Washington Ave., vs. Dustin Blake, 26825 Behrens Road. Divorce granted.
Natalia Jones, 1116 Perry St., and Lovell Jones, address unavailable. Case dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Lori Nagel, executor of the Estate of Peggy Quaintance, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville; Daniel Underwood, Md., Van Wert; Summit Radiology PC, Fort Wayne, Ind.; Christian Fisher, Md., c/o Community Radiology PC, Fort Wayne, Ind. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Joseph and Terri Schmenk to Mark Janowiecki, Hill and Myers Add., part lot 21.
Dennis Eis (dec.) to Yevonnia Eis, Crosson and Others Add., lot 39.
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Reina Pina et al, South Defiance Add., lot 197.
Lori Wolff to Ariel Stehura, Baringer's Second Add., lot 20.
Tina Moore, by Rick Kegar, private selling officer, to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Forest Heights Add., lots 9-10.
Defiance Ward 4
Janet Musch (dec.) to David Musch, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 28.
Defiance Township —
Todd and Tara Ham to Sherry Boylan et al, Sec. 1, 4.625 acres.
Sandra Lindeman et al to Douglas Heller, Sec. 9, PT NE SE; Sec. 9, PT NE SE; Parkview Add., lots 13-21.
Delaware Township —
Marilyn Minck (dec.) to Robert Minck et al, Hartzog Sherwood Alt. 2, lot 5.
Hicksville Township —
Charles and Joy Martin to John Grimshaw, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Leonard and Anita Siebenaler to Michael Siebenaler, et al, Sec. 32, 20 acres; Sec. 33, 68.558 acres, 1 acre, 53.788 acres.
