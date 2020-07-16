Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Rae Paff, 67, Hicksville, retired, and Rositta Beebe, 70, Marshall, Mich., retired.
Ryan Miser, 29, Hicksville, elementary teacher, and Kara Johns, 29, Hicksville, COTA.
Justin Reed, 37, Defiance, plumber, and Melanie Mack, 33, Defiance, loan processor.
Joseph Macsay, 23, Bowling Green, engineer, and Ashtyn Bauer, 21, Hicksville, student.
Kenneth Small, 29, Defiance, ortho assistant, and Amanda Mehlow, 28, Defiance, universal banker.
Gilbert Martinez, 28, Defiance, coordinator, and Jacquelyn Scarborough, 35, Defiance, retail.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
James Potter, 1420 Bonnie Lane, vs. Mary Potter, 1420 Bonnie Lane. Divorce.
Shaun Ratliff, 1051 Ralston Ave., and Danielle Ratliff, Adrian, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Shelli Cochran, 1333 Heatherdowns Drive, vs. Menards, 08845 Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Elizabeth Schroeder, 703 Stratton Ave., and Justin Schroeder, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Denise Yonge, administrator of the estate of Mark Yonge Jr., 16539 Ohio 424, vs. Kevin Grant, Lima; Piper Truck and Leasing, LLC, Celina; Morgan Lucas, 447 Pontiac Drive; and Amy Lemaster, 700 Kiser Road. Money judgment.
Erin Sanchez, 1966 Christy Road, and Daniel Sanchez, 1966 Christy Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Ordway, 2113 Power Dam Road, and Krista Ordway, Monroe. Dissolution of marriage.
Kari Fockler, Mark Center, and Chad Fockler, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Hannah Harbourt, a minor, Ney, vs. James Lee, Auburn, Ind.; Air Products and Chemicals, Austin, Texas; and CT Corporation System, Indianapolis, Ind. Money judgment.
Victoria Harbourt, Ney, vs. James Lee, Auburn, Ind.; Air Products and Chemicals, Austin, Texas; and CT Corporation Systems, Indianapolis, Ind. Money judgment.
Jessica Alvarado, 604 Emblanche Drive, vs. Raul Alvarado, 25918 Bowman Road. Divorce.
Autumn Blaising, Hicksville, and James Blaising, Mansfield. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Sally Steffel, 2035 Buckingham Court. Judgment for plaintiff.
Gregory Gerken, 1602 River St., vs. Loretta Gerken, Cedarville, Mich. Divorce granted.
Gerald and Jennifer George, 2141 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Alexandria Moore-George, Bryan. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Ben Gentit, Sherwood, and Victoria Gentit, Sherwood. Marriage dissolved.
Brittany Chon, Sherwood, and Riley Chon, Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Latousha Butler, 1125 Emory St., and Cody Butler, 729 Jackson Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Anthony Fox (dec.) to Mollie Fox, Sec. 30, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jeffrey and Sue Strausbaugh to Grube Capital Investments II, LLC, original plat and plat and part of Miami and Erie Canal Lands, part lot 108.
Terry and Pat Ruch to Hollie Kremer et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 26.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Abhinav Mehta to Davenport Properties, LLC, Hireing & Nolan Add., lot 6.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Linda Varner to Ricky Varner et al, Lakota Hills Sub. Third Add., lot 57.
Thomas and Karen Kent to Emil Kent, Auditor's plat of Lots East of Auglaize, part lot 21, lot 9.
Delaware Township —
Cynthia Beilke et al to Wiliam and Stephanie Meyer, trustees, Sec. 21, 24.027 acres.
Charles and Lota Vogelsong to Troy and Trisha Hug, Delaware Bend, lot 97, lots 51-53.
Hicksville Village —
Michael and Wilma Steury to Steury Enterprise, LLC, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lot 37.
Douglas Tyas to Whitney Thiel, auditor's plat, part lot 202.
Ashley Guilford and Robert Wiley to Randy Sharp, auditor's plat, lot 319.
Hicksville Township —
Richard Savage (dec.) to Kirk Savage et al, Sec. 15, 6 acres.
Highland Township —
Jeffrey Horvath, guardian of Rollie Prowant, to AAT Real Estate, LLC, Ayers-Acres Sub., lot 2.
Gina Aden to Gina Aden et al, Sec. 9, part of northwest 1/4 of NE 1/4.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Curtis and Dorenda Shackelford to Mark Stark, Sec. 2, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
North West Ohio Development Company, LLC, to Patricia Ehlinger, Stonegate Condos III, lots 3-4.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Huntington National Bank to Scott McDonald, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 43-44.
South Richland Township —
Mazie and Douglas Cooper (dec.) to Gary Cooper et al, Sec. 33, 0.57 acre, 1.88 acres.
Colleen Timmons et al to Thieroff Farms, LLC, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Linda Meyer to Jay and Christine Grant, Sec. 11, 5 acres split.
Ney Village —
Clint Heisler to Corey Apple, Mackinaw Add., lots 13-14.
