• Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Cornell Lawrence, 42, franchisee, and Jennifer Gonzalez, 42, Defiance, accounts payable clerk.
Douglas Bray, 49, Defiance, plumbing contractor, and Laura Childree, 44, Defiance, unemployed.
Mark Butler, 39, Defiance, cook, and Veronica Steffel, 40, Defiance, sales.
Evan Morr, 25, Belleville, Mich., flight instructor, and Allison Weber, 25, Belleville, Mich., nurse.
Devan Rivera, 24, Defiance, technician, and Hannah Kennedy, 22, Defiance, barista.
Michael Dobbins, 67, Sherwood, disabled, and Denise Christman, 58, Sherwood, disabled.
Nathaniel Sobota, 35, Defiance, maintenance technician, and Aysia Depew, 23, Defiance, dental assistant.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Terin Tiffany, 312 Wilson St., and Brandon Tiffany, 312 Wilson St. Dissolution of marriage.
Brandi Berry, 805 Indian Bridge Lane, vs. Aaron Berry, 420 Holgate Ave. Divorce.
John Beecher, Tiffin, vs. Brett Beecher, 924 Ottawa Ave. Divorce.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Barbara Stafford, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Jamie Lambert, Ney. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Chancey, 1744 Lora Lane. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Greg Smith, 1517 Mayo Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Kevin Ordway, 07724 Stever Road. Default judgment granted.
Rose Vancuren, Sherwood, vs. James Vancuren Jr., Hicksville. Both parties granted divorce.
Olivia Killion, Holgate, vs. William Killion, Ocala, Fla. Divorce granted.
Ronnie Mason Jr., 323 Auglaize St., vs. Norma Mason, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Joseph Winners, Fort Bragg, N.C., vs. Stefany Winners, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Sara Ramirez, 514 Rulf St., vs. Paul Ramirez, 896 Sunday St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
David Garcia Jr., Lakeside-Marblehead, and Jessica Garcia, 844 N. Clinton. Marriage dissolved.
Center Concrete Inc., Edgerton, vs. Tobie Schmucker, individually and dba Schmucker Cattle, Saint Joe, Ind.; Amy Schmucker, individually and dba Schmucker Cattle, Saint Joe, Ind.; and T.W.S. Construction LP, Spencerville, Ind. Satisfaction of judgment.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Janice Nofziger, trustee, to Janice Nofziger, Sec. 9, 69.9 acres, 10 acres, 30 acres.
Janice and Burdell Nofziger to Eric Nofziger, trustee, Sec. 9, 69.9 acres, 10 acres, 30 acres.
Raymond and Dawn Groh to Robert and Tanya Gessner, Sec. 25, 1.872 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
T3 Properties LLC to Vanessa Garcia, Charles Miller's Add., block A, part lot D.
Nicole Keller to Nicole Keller et al, Spafford's Add., lots 16-17.
Jaxson Enterprises Ltd. to Channon Rose, Village of Berkshire Phase III, lot 75.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Hermiller Holdings LLC to Kable Derrow Properties LLC, Sec. 29, 6.025 acres, 2.953 acres.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Craig Behlke to Craig and Shirley Behlke, co-trustees, Northfield Add., lot 77.
JDD Properties LLC to Ashton Otte, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 3.
Defiance Township —
Eric Bilyew to Ty Ramsey, Houck's River View Sub., lot 18.
James and Sandra Morris to David and Debra Young, Sec. 17, 0.546 acre (before split).
David and Debra Young to James and Sandra Morris, Sec. 17, 0.539 acre (before split), 0.257 acre (before split).
Sherwood Village —
James and Angela Goebel to Stephanie Lambert, Emmanuel Miller Add., lot 4.
Mose Justice III to Jamie Justice, Miller and Others Add., lot 21.
Hicksville Village —
Norma Bonar to Emily Sanders, Shady Law Sub., lot 2.
Vivian Wahl (dec.) to Paulette Bremer et al, Westwood Condos, unit 2.
OHI (Indiana), LLC successor by merger to Long Term Care Association to Hicksville Health Facilities LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 241; Edgerton's Third Add., lot C.
Cody and Allison Fink to Robyn Green, Hillbrook Estates, lot 3.
Tod and Ann Perry, trustees, to Tod and Ann Perry, Hillbrook Estates, lot 19, part lot 200.
Hicksville Township —
Duane Johnson to Duane and Angela Johnson, Sec. 7, 5.378 acres.
Ronald Wheeler to DGB Holdings LLC, Sec. 9, 1.447 acres.
Mark Township —
Pauline Joost to Michael and Emalee Meyer, Mark Block 4, lots 1-2, part lot 3; Mark Block 5, lot 2.
Potter Land Company LLC to Byd and Dawn Shugert, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City-NELSD —
John Thomson to Carlos and Nicole Mejia, Valley Creek Sub. Phase III, lot 55.
Noble Township —
Diane Moninger (dec.) to Melissa Moninger et al, Sec. 7, 80 acres.
Michael Niemeyer to Christopher Gabel, Sec. 9, 25 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD — Debarah Rucker to Dru Rucker et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 43.
South Richland Township —
Marilyn Engel (dec.) to Rebecca Sheets, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Marilyn Engel (dec.) to Christopher Engel, Sec. 25, 35.547 acres, 2.548 acres, 4.21 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Estate of Walter H. Schappert to Terry Schappert, trustee, Sec. 13, 75.287 acres (remainder).
Barbara Rettig to Benjamin and Leslie Meyer, Sec. 14, 16.36 acres (remainder).
Washington Township —
SBCS Properties Ltd. to Thomas and Bridget Smith, Sec. 25, 1.988 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.