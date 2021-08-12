Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Chadwell, 24, Fort Wayne, Ind., law enforcement, and Breanna Rosales, 22, Fort Wayne, Ind., laborer.
Zachary Stock, 27, Edgerton, laborer, and Amanda Scherrer, 30, Ossian, Ind., vet assistant.
Robert Rigg, 41, Defiance, laborer, and Breanna Mast, 26, Defiance, laborer.
Nicholas Rhodes, 25, Defiance, laborer, and Christina Meiring, 23, Defiance, business dev. manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Amanda Carteaux, 22451 Ohio 18, vs. Jeremy Carteaux, Churubusco, Ind. Divorce.
Alfonso Gonzalez, Maumee, and Angela Gonzalez, Maumee. Dissolution of marriage.
Shelly Commisso, Hicksville, and Christopher Commisso, 709 Emblanche Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Sheila Korte, address unavailable, vs. Kevin Halliwill, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Student Loan Solutions, LLC, Rock Hill, S.C., vs. Cody Rice, Hicksville; and Larry Rice, Ney. Money judgment.
Harold Osmon, 02880 Ohio 66, vs. Dorothy Osmon, Mount Dora, Fla. Divorce.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Gene Suman, 1648 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
Jennifer Shook, 26861 Behrens Road, and Gerry Shook, 26861 Behrens Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Village Capital and Investments, LLC, Henderson, W. Va., vs. Andrew and Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Rhandi Kauwe-Abner, Wauseon, vs. Jeffrey Abner Jr., 534 Degler St. Both parties granted divorce.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Gary Davis, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Darrin Sackett, 755 Village Lane. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Chancey, 1744 Lora Lane. Judgment for plaintiff.
Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Jeremiah Snyder, Lima. Judgment for plaintiff.
In Re: Scott Smiddy, 26825 Elliott Road. Plaintiff granted relief from firearms disability.
Portfolio Recovery Associations, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Deena Best, 935 Jefferson Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Brennan Stinebuck, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Maria Pelliccia, 905 Davidson St., vs. Jimmy Pelliccia, London. Divorce granted.
Monique Gonzales-Jasso, Hicksville, and Jayden Gonzales-Jasso, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Israel Villanueva to Jared Gockerman, Original Plat, part lot 16.
David and Maya Jebb to Chelsea Drive Condo, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 106-107.
Steven and Doris Pickens to Winzeler Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 99.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Barbara Westrick to Adam and Sara Harmon, Holgate's First Add. Sub. lot B, part lots 15-16.
Defiance Ward 3 —
John Willitzer to Stetson Bortell, Southworth's Add., lot 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Michael and Cathy Klein to Molly and Donald Roehrig, First Add. to Auglaize Estate, lot 13.
G. Richard and Diane Bonin to Lance Bonin, trustee, Second Add. to Auglaize Estates, lot 56.
Collins and Peace Asonye to Lacey and Joshua Ortloff, Barth's Hillcrest Second Add., lot 6.
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to City of Defiance, Ohio, East Defiance Add., lot 138.
Estate of Stuart R. Cook to Davenport Properties, LLC, Biede Place Add., part lot 163, lot 165.
Lori Brandt to Charles Stuckey, Gruner's Sub.of Lot "C" in Greenler's Add.
Steven and Pamela Gebhart to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Gnadensburg Second Add., lots 10-11.
C. Wesley and Deborah Wittenmyer to David Zuvers, East View Add., lots 71-72.
Robert Ankney to Charles Ankney et al, East View Add., lots 88-89.
Douglas and Lori Harrow to Douglas and Lori Harrow, Sub. Lot 80 in Powell View Heights Add., lot "C".
Brad Spitnale et al to Kaitlin McGuire, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., part lot 8, lot 9.
Kaycie's Properties, LLC, to Bobbie Bergman, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 42.
Mary Cruz to Aimee Baker et al, East View Add., lots 254-255.
Defiance Township —
James and Judith Hoover to Robert and Glenda Foster, Sec. 3, 3.703 acres.
Michael and Michelle Osborne to Krystyna Kawabata, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 27.
Richard Bussing Sr. to Sandra Lindeman et al, Sec. 9, part NE NE; Sec. 9, part NE NE; Park View Add., lots 13-21.
Brian and Dawn Grant to Brian and Dawn Grant, Sec. 15, 19.381 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Christopher and Victoria Skinner to Austin and Ashley Schwarzbek, Mackinaw Add. and vacated alley and streets, lots 35-36.
Flatland Real Estate, LLC, to 60th Corporation, Inc., Sec. 17, 1.875 acres.
Roderick and Rhonda Rosebrock to Benjamin and Shirley Keil, Sherwood Crossing Phase II Sub., part lot 24.
Hicksville Village —
Delphia Elder, trustee, to Dominic Mansel-Pleydell, Woods Second Add., lots 14-15.
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to David Straub et al, Edgerton's Outlots, part lots 24-25.
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Bradley Guilford, Westwood Estates, lot 5.
Richard and Amanda Laney to Richard Laney et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 40.
Luke and Janie Richardson to Taylor Brown, Edgerton's Third Add., lot 19.
Mark Township —
Richard and Jean Thiel to Richard and Jean Thiel, trustees. Sec. 2, 5.737 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Loretta and Thomas Cape to Brody and Taylor Flegal, Sec. 4, 2.051 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Michelle Brown to Keith and Amanda Brown, Valleycreek Sub. Phase I, lot 5.
Noble Township —
Rafael III and Audra Manriquez to Annette and Ricky Branham, Christi Meadows Phase 1 Sub., lot 241.
Joseph and Patricia Daly, trustees, to Derek and Rebecca Florence, Sec. 21, 1.323 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville-DCSD —
Carolyn Zimmerman to Lisa Hird et al, trustees, Zimmerman's First Add., lot 4.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Richard Hohenbrink to Richard Hohenbrink Jr., et al, Sec. 29, 2.5 acres.
Steven and Carla Cooper to Emery Beattie et al, Sec. 33, 0.57 acre, 1.88 acres, 1.88 acres.
Cary Cooper et al to Emery Beattie, Sec. 33, 0.57 acre, 1.88 acres, 1.88 acres.
