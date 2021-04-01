Defiance County
Marriage licenses
John Orozco, 28, Defiance, server, and Sara Ball, 31, Defiance, deputy treasurer.
Adrian Ortiz, 20, Defiance, craftsman, and Lyndi Blackford, 21, Defiance, pharmacy technician.
Scott Detray II, 44, Defiance, supervisor, and Lisa Linebrink, 44, Defiance, administrator.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Erica Lorenz, 209 Prospect St., and Joshua Lorenz, 209 Prospect St. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Mary Weber, 14793 Dohoney Road. Money judgment.
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Marcia Scott, 1518 Candlewood Court. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Darrin Sackett, 755 Village Lane. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kathy Mitchell, 1607 Darbyshire Drive. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Unifund CCR LLC, Cincinnati, vs. John Fish, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
UHG I LLC, assignee of Upgrade Inc., Buffalo, W. Va., vs. Jessie Reid, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
The State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St., vs. Randy Marks, 17341 Mud Creek Road. Case dismissed.
Shannon Conroy, Napoleon; and Arthur Law Firm Co., 901 Ralston Ave., vs. Northern Buckeye Health Plan. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Douglas Franzdorf to The Just Boldly Go Project LLC, Bouton and Others Add., part lots 11-12.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Ruth Armstrong (dec.) to Kenneth Armstrong et al, Carter and Others Add., lot 9, part lot 14; Lots North of the Maumee, part lot 12.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Philip Lenhart to Sally Lenhart, East Defiance Add., part lots 107-108, part lots 65-67, 83-86.
Lowell and Sharon Ricker to David Willitzer, East Defiance Add., part lot 1.
Larry and Joyce Plummer to Adam and Emily Brooks, Kahlo's First Add. to Defiance, lots 30-32, A and C.
Gary and Barbara Browns to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 38.
Defiance Township —
Rick and Pamela Sanford to Richard and Kathy Matney, Sec. 17, southwest quarter, 3.669 acres, 0.09 acre, 0.709 acre, 0.453 acre.
Delaware Township —
Barbara Bayliss (dec.) to Jean Hubbard, trustee, et al, Sec. 4, 40 acres; Sec. 9, 8.5 acres, 65 acres.
Richard Miller to Blake Watson, Delaware Bend, lots 6-8.
Hicksville Village —
Defiance County treasurer to to JLD Investments LLC, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lot 6.
Sheryl Addis to Emily Deatrick et al, Shoe Factory Add., lots 20-21.
Janis Meyer (dec.) to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Original Plat, part lots 81-82, lots 87-88.
Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Original Plat, part lots 81-82, lots 87-88.
Hicksville Township —
Leon Steury, trustee, et al, to Samuel Steury, trustee, et al, Sec. 6, 63.146 acres.
Janis Meyer (dec.) to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Sec. 7, 74.213 acres.
Robert Meyer, successor trustee, to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Sec. 7, 74.213 acres.
Jessica and Matthew Justice to Brandon Miller et al, Locust Hollow Sub., lot 5; Secs. 17 and 8, northwest quarter and southwest quarter.
Heather Parrish et al to Bridget Ruppert, trustee, et al, Sec. 11, 7.548 acres, 74.362 acres.
Highland Township —
Heather Grennay to Matthew Niemasz, Sec. 3, 0.46 acre.
Mark Township —
Curtis Potter to Curtis Potter, trustee, Sec. 34, 39.769 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Robin and Leslie Thompson to Robert and Paulette Campbell, Sec. 5, 4.67 acres.
Eunice Weber (dec.) to Cheryl Silvers, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 6, 19.22 acres, 17.95 acres.
Cheryl Silvers et al, co-trustees, to Donald Weber Farms LLC, Sec. 6, 19.22 acres, 17.95 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Janis Meyer (dec.) to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Sec. 26, 169.98 acres, 8.044 acres.
Robert Meyer, successor trustee, to Robert Meyer, successor trustee, Sec. 26, 169.98 acres, 8.044 acres.
Marcus and Martha Shetler to Marcus and Martha Shetler, trustees, Sec. 34, 38.83 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Samuel Steury, trustee, et al, to Melvin Steury, trustee, et al, Sec. 20, 80 acres; Sec. 29, 32 acres; Sec. 30, 40 acres; Sec. 31, 73.5 acres, 60.39 acres, 40 acres.
Marcus and Martha Shetler to Marcus and Martha Shelter, trustees, Sec. 34, 10.032 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Robert McBride to Anthony and Morganne Karcher, R.G. Holgate's Plat, lot 4.
Noble Township —
Thomas Moninger (dec.) to Melissa Moninger et al, Sec. 7, 80 acres.
Roger and Mary Rau to Ryan Jacob et al, Sec. 17, 39.691 acres, 1.186 acres.
North Richland Township —
Margaret Hofmann to Harold Hammons, Sec. 22, 10.4 acres.
South Richland Township —
Kirk and Mary Pickering to Adrianne Shelhamer et al, Sec. 35, 1 acre.
