Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Mario Wallace II, 42, Defiance, commercial lead, and Jill Messer, 41, Defiance, production planner.
Joshua Campbell, 26, Defiance, lawn care, and Danielle Carlisle, 36, Defiance, bartender.
Andrew Thiel, 34, Hicksville, sales manager, and Katie Johns, 33, Hicksville, BVR.
Clinton Cramer, 31, Defiance, factory worker, and Lily Roddy, 19, Defiance, cashier.
Quinten Miller, 22, Defiance, military, and Cloee Arnett, 21, Defiance, childcare YMCA.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
National College Student Loan Trust 2007-3, Norcross, Ga., vs. Deb Ryan, 1182 Valley Forge Drive. Money judgment.
Velma Shock, Evansport; Penny Shock, Edgerton; Robert Richardson, Edgerton; Daniel Shock, Fayette; and Ellen Shock, Fayette, vs. David Shock, 25280 Mekus Road; and Linda Wasnich, Osseo, Mich. Complaint for partition of real property.
State Bank and Trust Company, 401 Clinton St., vs. Clara Fessel, unknown heirs, devisees, legatees and assigns; State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Sarah Hatfield, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Cameron West, 529 Tiedeman Ave. Reciprocal support.
Kimberly Spencer, 624 Perry St., and William Spencer, 506 Ravine Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Elliott Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave., and Elizabeth Wilde, 307 Osceola Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Cesar Noya-Machado, address available, vs. Brittany Sebastian, address unavailable. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Brittany Long, address available, vs. Brandon Barton, address available. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Journal entries
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Steven Cole, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Crystal Brown, Sherwood. Judgment for plaintiff.
Parry Shetler, 885 Summit St., and Ruth Shetler, Napoleon. Marriage dissolved.
Renae Guardado, 742 Village Lane, vs. Henry Guardado, Holgate. Case dismissed.
Estela Spires, Canton, vs. General Motors LLC, Lexington, Ky.; and John Logue, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Leonard, address unavailable, vs. Jenna Jones, address unavailable. Domestic violence civil protection order granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Anna Wiechers to Arich and Stacy Whitlock, Sec. 2, 0.951 acre.
Richard Kahle, trustee, to David Kahle et al, successor co-trustees, Fronk's Add., lots 5, 7.
David Kahle et al, successor co-trustees, to Kevin Kahle, Fronk's Add., lots 5, 7.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Juan and Joan Sierra to Jon Sierra et al, Holgate's Third Add., lot 13.
Donna Cline to Shelly Cook et al, Baringer's First Add., lot 20.
Timothy Lile, a private selling officer, to Savvy Avenue Properties LLC, Baringer's Third Add., lot 5.
Dale Dicke to Jennifer and Jay Imber, Koerber Add., part lot 18.
Benjamin and Alesha Switzer to Joshua Lucas, Koerber Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Russell Detwiler II to Michelle Detwiler, Plummer First Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Joseph and Melissa Karyznow to Joseph Karzynow EPSP 401K, North Defiance Add., part lot 38.
Sharon Miles to Ronald Gillett, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 2.
Fredrick Elder to Shannon Deming et al, Fales and Adams Add., lot 44.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Curtis and Deborah Leins to Aaron Helland, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 29.
Defiance Township —
Scott Sanford to Harold and Cher Raub, Sec. 17, 1.842 acres; Webb's Riverview Add., lot 7.
Andrew Shininger to Andrew and Penny Shininger, Sec. 31, 38.665 acres; Sec. 32, 40 acres, 25.1 acres, 0.702 acre.
Delaware Township —
Andrew Shininger to Andrew and Penny Shininger, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Farmer Township —
John and Rebecca McGuire to John and Rebecca McGuire, trustees, Sec. 16, 6.245 acres.
Susan Oskey et al to Marilyn Goebel et al, Auditor's Plat of Farmer, Sec. 21, part lot 248.
Hicksville Village —
Donald and Kathryn Brown, trustees, to David and Lori Brown, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lots 26-27.
Tyler Speakman to Samantha Wharry, Edgerton's Outlots, lot 25.
Amanda Jasso to Richard Jasso, Oak Park Add., lot 2.
Hicksville Township —
Larry Wonderly (dec.) to Roxann Wonderly, Sec. 17, 1.19 acres.
Mark Township —
Richard Ayers (dec.) to Linda Ayers, Sec. 13, 0.512 acre, 1.023 acres; Obenland Add., lot 1.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Fannie Mae, aka Federal National Mortgage Association, Sec. 5, 3.21 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of Harold Kunesh to Julie Miller, Sec. 8, 93.204 acres.
Vincent and Beverly Link to Colt and Kerri Clark, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Michael and Rebecca Davis to Wolfgang and Lynn Schaaf, Sec. 20, 1.206 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Colt and Kerry Clark to Koleton Porter et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 8.
Susan Shock to Steven Wichman et al, Hunter Glen Condos Phase III, Unit F-1.
Defiance City NELSD —
Hayco & Associates Inc. to JWW Development LLC, Kettenring Hills Sub. Replat 3, lot 23.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, to Ronald and Jeri Hoellrich, co-trustees, Sec. 36, 37.115 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Nicole Holt, trustee, et al, to The Black Swamp Conservancy, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
Marilyn Cameron (dec.) to William Cameron et al, Sec. 4, 60 acres.
Ronald Shock (dec.) to Penny Richardson et al, Sec.36, 112.586 acres.
Washington Township —
Penny Miller to Andrew and Penny Shininger, Sec. 22, 9 acres.
