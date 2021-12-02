Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Lincoln Cereghin, 28, Defiance, operator, and Nichole Wood, 27, Defiance, registered nurse.
Dominic Mansel-Pleydell, 20, Ney, receiving clerk, and Jessica Mueller, 20, Bryan, student.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Garden City, N.Y., vs. William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; Towd Point Master Funding, New York, N.Y.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Sharon Cross, 1000 Ralston Ave., vs. Thomas Cross Jr., Rincon, Ga. Divorce.
NCD Holdings, LLC, Waldorf, Md., vs. Cole M. Dockery Media, Inc., 1490 Candlewood Road. Money judgment.
Anastasia Jones, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Jacob Jones, Napoleon. Divorce.
Melanie Nally, 13797 Ohio 18, and Thomas Nally, Holland. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown spouse, if any, of John Helton, 07193 Stever Road; unknown tenants, 07193 Stever Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Harley-Davdison Credit Corp., Carson City, Nev., vs. Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Harley-Davdison Credit Corp. vs. Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Joshua and Melissa Adams to Eric and Ashley Lirot, Village of Berkshire Replat, lot 36.
Defiance Ward 2 —
James Lorann Jr. and Leah Fuller to Joshua Love, Holgate's First Add. Sub. Lot B, lot 12.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Daniel Shawver to Andrew and Elly Coressel, Lakota Hills Sub. Third Add., lot 56.
Ron and Sarah McCabe to Winzeler Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lots 10-11.
Estate of Victoria Peralez to Lucila Moreno, East View Add., lot 32.
Sherwood Village —
2 KS Flip N Properties, LLC, to Gary Wirth, Auditor's Plat, part lot 88.
Farmer Township —
Joseph Balser to Jeremy and Laken Wroblewski, Sec. 30, 2.307 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Tri State Dairy, LLC, to Tri State Cheese, LLC, Central Place Add., lots 22-26.
John Smith to Michael Smith et al, Original Plat, lots 199 1/2, 200 1/2; Auditor's Plat, part lot 228.
Hicksville Township —
Dale and Michele Schreck to John and Barbara St. Peter, Gordon Creek Drive Sub., lot 4.
Rocky Arnold (dec.) to Charlene Arnold, Sec. 28, 1.949 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Susan Best to Mark and Jeremi Graham, Riverdale Heights, lot 91; Indian Hills Sub., lot 1, part lot 2.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Estate of Richard J. Zaborowski to Theresa Zaborowski et al, Barlow's First Add., lot 2.
Melissa and David Hoeffel to David Mattis et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 13, part lot 14.
