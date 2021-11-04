Marriage licenses
David Homier, 37, Defiance, maintenance, and Crystal Imm, 32, Defiance, factory worker.
Jared Roy, 25, Fort Wayne, Ind., maintenance, and Rebecca Meyer, 25, Defiance, medical assistant.
Alberto Gomez, 39, Defiance, forklift operator, and Starr Canales, 33, Defiance, unemployed.
Hubert Miller Jr., 31, Defiance, machine chief, and Chelsea Belcher, 33, Defiance, general laborer.
On the dockets
Natalia Jones, address unavailable, vs. Lovell Jones III, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Shannon Rodriguez, 1744 Ayersville Ave., vs. Eddie Rodriguez, El Paso, Texas. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Rachelle Vanauken, Bryan. Money judgment.
Katie Westrick, 1696 Durango Drive, vs. Ashley Hunter, Leipsic. Money judgment.
David Anderson, Hicksville, vs. Gina Anderson, Hicksville. Divorce.
Eric Sanchez, 01966 Christy Road, and Daniel Sanchez, 01966 Christy Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, c/o Levy and Associates, LLC, Columbus, vs. Ben Zeitz, 323 Aspen Terrace. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, New Holland, Pa., vs. Ernesto Gutierrez, Findlay; and Leonardo Bernal, McComb. Money judgment granted.
Andrew Ridgway, 23865 Watson Road, vs. Brenda Ridgway, Hilliard. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township
Lucas and Taylor Schroeder to WTA Holdings, LLC, Sec. 11, 1.68 acres (split).
Jack and Sharon Schliesser to Jason Dodson, Sec. 19, 3.566 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Joseph and Terri Schmenk to Mark and Brenda Janowiecki, Original Plat, part lots 149-150.
Scott and Octavia Zeller to Logan Becker, Crosson and Others Add., part lot D, lot 11.
Eric Gerber to Mark Baringer, Holgate's Second Add., part lots 13-14.
Mark and Susan Baringer to Hopson Property Management, LLC, W.C. Holgate's Second Add., part lots 13-14.
Harmony Petersen to Alex Scott, South Defiance Add., part lot 129.
Ethan Schlachter to Rita Wilder, Baringer's Second Add., lot 47.
Armando Acevedo to Armando Acevedo, Tecumseh Add., lot 288.
Rex and Lori Robison to David and Loretta Schroeder, Baringer's Third Add., lot 23.
John Gorlitz to Robert and Marte Rogers, Village of Berkshire Villaminiums, lot 22.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. to APEX Grain Marketing, Sec. 32, 0.241 acre, 116.041 acres.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Michael Osborne, trustee, to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Highland Add., lot 23.
Michael and Regina Mekus to Ashley Kuhlman, East Defiance Add., lot 12.
Gary Gearhart (dec.), trustee, to Sharon Gearhart, trustee, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of Auglaize River, part lots 40-41.
Sharon Gearhart, trustee, to Sharon Gearhart, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of Auglaize River, part lots 40-41.
Sharon Gearhart to Timothy Gearhart, trustee, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of Auglaize River, part lots 40-41.
Glycerin Traders, LLC, to Energy Processors, LLC, Greenler Add., lots 38, 45, 57.
Defiance Township —
Steven Chandler to Jesse Elders, Wildwood Add., lot 8.
Joseph Sisco to Joseph and Angela Sisco, Sec. 17, 4.808 acres.
Glycerin Traders, LLC, to Energy Processors, LLC, Sec. 25, 0.99 acre.
Delaware Township —
Estate of John H. Oelke (dec.) to Jeffrey and Lesley Hange, Sec. 22, 74.7 acres; Sec. 23, 25.24 acres, Sec. 28, 1.492 acres; Sec. 33, 44.57 acres; Sec. 33, 37 acres; Sec. 33, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 36.525 acres.
Estate of John H. Oelke (dec.) to Tyler and Briana Miller, Sec. 29, 22.231 acres, 119.09 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Carol Speiser to Sandra Speiser et al, Highlands Add., part lots 12-14; Emanuel Miller Add., lots 7, 12, 25.
Michael Ramey to William and Ashley Lalik, Mackinaw Add., logs 11-14.
Sherwood State Bank to Bryan Gonzalez, Miller and Others Add., part lot 6, lot 7.
Paradise Living, LLC, to Brandi Valle, Paradise Living Condos, unit 119.
Hicksville Village —
Joshua Keiser to Keiser's Homes, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 248.
Bruce and Debra Guilford to Johanna Fritz, trustee, Old Mill Road Sub., lots B, F, G, H.
Larry and Cheryl Scranton to Larry and Cheryl Scranton, trustees, Hillbrook Estates, lot 1.
Highland Township —
Hanh Sprow (dec.) to Harold Sprow, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Alan Bird, trustee, to Rebeka Boltz et al, Sec. 15, 0.636 acre.
Julie Brown to Christopher Brown, Sec. 28, 3.516 acres.
Lee and Judith Mansfield to Garett and Carlina Mansfield, Sec. 32, 7.781 acres (split).
Mark Township —
Estate of John H. Oelke (dec.) to Tyler and Briana Miller, Sec. 12, 80 acres.
Estate of Fred Potter to John Potter, Sec. 34, 71.518 acres.
Estate of John L. Potter to Curtis Potter et al, Sec. 34, 71.518 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Nickey Laney to Andrew McCloskey, Sec. 35, 1.889 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Michael Tracy and Joan Bibler-Tracy to Nicholas and Christina Nadeau, Green Meadows Condos Phase 1, Unit 628, Building 20.
Noble Township —
Larry Hammersmith (dec.) to Kandace Hammersmith, Sec. 6, 1.28 acres.
Alpha Jr. and Roberta Kiessling to Robert Kiessling et al, Sec. 14, 2.5 acres.
Washington Township —
Thomas Haase (dec.) to Angela Mojica, Sec. 18, 1.5 acres.
Ney Village —
Made4U Properties, LLC, to Edward Killian, Original Plat, part lot 11.
