Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Breana Schmidt, 26, Warsaw, Ind., lawncare, and Alicia Howell, 26, Warsaw, Ind., sped para.
Austin Kurtz, 27, Defiance, machinist, and Melissa Schwinnen, 29, Defiance, cashier.
Kenneth Cordes, 72, Defiance, retired, and Mary Cramer, 68, Napoleon, retired.
William Harris, 26, Defiance, contractor, and Sarah Kohls, 30, Defiance, dietary aid.
On the dockets
Meghan Swiney, 1722 Alpha Lane, vs. Toma Swiney, 501 Hopkins St. Divorce.
Rebecca Kirkland, address unavailable, vs. Mario Zaragoza, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Premier Bank, formerly known as First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Youngstown, vs. Kimberly Love, 1526 Palmer Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Kimberly Love, 1526 Palmer Drive; City of Defiance, 631 Perry St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Treasurer of Defiance County Ohio, 500 Second St. Foreclosure.
Andrea Schlueter, Maumee, vs. Danny Ordway, 24923 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. John Jr. and Jennifer Burdine, New Bavaria; Maumee Valley South Consortium, 500 Court St.; Hanson's Windows and Siding of Toledo, LLC, c/o attorney Linda Van Tine, Sandusky; and Sarah Mowry DDS, Inc., Antwerp. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Christy Snell-Asher, successor co-trustee of the Donn Snell Revocable Trust, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Christy Snell-Asher, Hicksville; Jason Snell, successor co-trustee of the Donn Snell Revocable Trust, Columbia City, Ind.; unknown spouse, if any, of Jason Snell Snell-Asher, Columbia City, Ind.; and unknown tenants, 312 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville; Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Jeremy Chapman, Sherwood, vs. Tiffany Chapman, Sherwood. Divorce granted.
Terri Lessard, Hicksville, vs. Kenneth Lessard, Dewey, Ariz. Divorce granted.
Desperate Enterprises, Inc., Sharon Center, vs. Nostalgic Images, Inc., 26012 Nostalgic Road. Motion for summary judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Casey Vogelsong, 14716 Ohio 111. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Anthony Suffel, 1690 Cross Creek Lane. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. James Wasson, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Walter Willis, 26970 Elizabeth St., vs. Stephanie Willis, 26970 Elizabeth St. Divorce granted.
Christopher Imhoof, Omaha, Neb., and Laura Imhoof, 4317 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd. Marriage dissolved.
Francine Ankney, Hicksville, and Michael Ankney, Spencerville, Ind. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Ward 1 —
Edward and Shirley Hohenbrink to City of Defiance, Ohio, Charles Miller's Add. Block "B".
Roger Wehrley (dec.) to to Janice Wehrley, successor trustee, et al, Shawn Heights Add., lot 1; Forest Heights Add., lot 1.
Ward 2 —
Hebron Ministries to Sara Cantu, Phelps and Others Add., part lot 20.
Ward 3 —
Estate of Rodney D. Kietzman to Janie Kietzman, Northfield Add., lot 31.
Hazel and Larry Colwell to Angelina Smith, Northfield Add, lot 70.
Bruce and Sherri Hesterman to Amy Myers et al, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lot 50.
Carole Weaner (dec.) to John Weaner, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights Add., part lots 2-3.
Ward 4 —
Linda Good et al to Jacqueline Jones, Auglaize Condos, Unit A.
Joseph Tilot to City of Defiance, Ohio, East Defiance Add., lot 161.
Christie Niese to Lauren Beck, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 25, part lot 26.
Defiance Township —
Michael and Tonia Sabo to Aaron Baker, Sec. 10, 1 acre.
Delaware Township —
U B Church to David and Connie Clinker, Sec. 3, 0.5 acre.
Todd and Tara Shininger to Donald Dohm, Noneman Delaware Acres, lot 5.
Sherwood Village —
Terry and Theresa Miller to Anney Alloway, Fairlawn Park Extension II, lot 21.
Farmer Township —
Caroline Lilly to Scott Mavis, trustee, Sec. 11, 57.542 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Rosemary Wagler to Alva Wagler, Wirt's Add., lot 28.
Highland Township —
Neil Grippa to Hebron Ministries, Sec. 7, 9.294 acres.
Benjamin and Hillary Sheets to Jacob Plassman et al, Sec. 15, 0.837 acre.
Gregory and Katherine Shubert to Ryan Schubert, Sec. 19, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Andrew and Elly Coressel to Ronald and Carolyn Morehead, Wooded Acres Estates Phase II, lot 48.
Ronald and Carolyn Morehead to Carrie Foor et al, Wooded Acres Estates Phase II, lot 48.
Noble Township-Defiance City NELSD —
Magic Tunnel Midwest, LLC, to Boing US Holdco, Inc., Defiance North Commercial Sub., lot 2.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Dale and Mary Pittsley to Cody Roth, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
North Richland Township —
Sarah Rickenberg to Jason Rickenberg, Sec. 2, 2 acres.
Philip and Deena Karnes to Natalie and James Laing, Auditor's Plat of Independence, lot 1, part lot 3.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Angela Antoine (dec.) to Randy Antoine, Sec. 33, 1.2 acres.
Tiffin Township —
David Fockler (dec.) to Jonathon and Melissa Aschemeier, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Jonathon and Melissa Aschemeier to Corey and Jenny Weber, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Scott Okuley to Gary Okuley, Sec. 23, 1.291 acres (split).
Washington Township —
Evelyn Caryer (dec.) to Daryl Caryer et al, Sec. 32, 80 acres, 116.52 acres.
Jimmie Phillips to Tyler White, Reynolds Add., lot 1, part lot 30.
