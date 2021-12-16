Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Mitchell Grube, 27, Defiance, restaurant owner, and Kara Schudel, 26, Defiance, restaurant manager.
Raymond Prescott, 28, Defiance, and Jacqueline Dille, 28, Defiance, manager.
On the docket
Village of Sherwood vs. Michael Lucas, trustee; and Defiance County treasurer. Civil complaint for injunctive relief.
Phillip Kiessling, 216 Corwin St., vs. Samantha Kiessling, Hicksville. Divorce.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Daniel Osborne, 1916 Riverview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Daniel Osborne, 1916 Riverview Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Roland Maxson, 1062 Madison Ave. Money judgment.
U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati, vs. Burton Wagner, 5010 Moser Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Jennifer Imber, 2950 Edgewood Drive, vs. Anthony Imber, 20124 Ohio 18. Divorce granted.
Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, vs. Leonard Mohr, Adrian, Mich. Legal separation granted.
Corin Brown, Ney, vs. Justin Brown, 7795 The Bend Road. Divorce granted.
Courtney Herendeen, 806 Riverside Ave., vs. Corey Herendeen, 309 W. Third St. Marriage dissolved.
Angela Manis, Sherwood, and Jason Manis, Haviland. Marriage dissolved.
Jason Vandemark, 29618 Blanchard Road, and Kelly Vandemark, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
David Shock, et al, successor co-trustees, to David Shock, Sec. 19, 63.952 acres, 64.857 acres; Sec. 31, 55.107 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Robert Mortgage, LLC, to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Forest Heights Add., lot 10, part lot 9.
Jacqueline Jones to Thomas and Pamela Kime, Hoffman's First Add., lot 24.
Defiance Ward 4 —
David Henschen (dec.) to Carol Henschen, East Defiance Add., lot 155.
Gary and Sheila Justinger to Stephanie Klinger, Chalat Place Add., lot 7.
Jennifer Thrasher and Matthew Wiseman to Jacob Merkle, Chalat Place Add., lot 5.
Joshua and Melissa Adams to Matthew and Kimberly Egler, Enterprise Add. Block 1, lot 56, part lot 58.
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Eastview Add., lots 102-103.
Lakesia Wilburn to Coral Carpenter et al, East View Add., lot 177.
Defiance Township —
Roger Royal (dec.) to Mary Royal, Sec. 3, 152.329 acres.
Carol Iler to Ty and Meghan Shingledecker, Sec. 12, 10 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Bradley and Brittni Hurtig to Bradley and Brittni Hurtig, Auditor's Plat, part lot 22.
Farmer Township —
J & J Brown Investments, LLC, to Ethan Wonderly, Farmer Center, Sec. 21, part lot 10, lot 20.
Hicksville Village —
David Grimes to Chad Helgesen, Hattery's Add., lot 8.
Kevin and Lydia Troyer to Kevin and Lydia Troyer, trustees, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 90-91.
Hicksville Township —
Tobey Burley et al to John Fish and Kelly Knight, Clearview Add., lot 10.
Donald Ream to Nathanial Wcislak, Clearview Add., lot 20.
Highland Township —
George Limber et al to Ryle McMonigal, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, part lot 58, part lot 58.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Frank D. Cape Family Enterprise P.L.L. to Weber Sand & Gravel, Inc., Sec. 5, 37.634 acres; Auditor's Plat, Secs. 4-5, lot 30.
Estate of Calvin D. Weber to Donna Garcia et al, Sec. 5, 116.82 acres; Sec. 6, 21.67 acres.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Elizabeth and Darold Junge, and Robert girlie to William and Stephanie Meyer, trustees, Green Meadows Condos, Phase 1, Building 5, Unit 613.
John and Jancie Nofziger to John Zimmer, Green Meadows Condos, Phase 1, Building 14, Unit 590.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Dolena Bergman to Mark and Sondra Bergman, Sec. 30, 0.393 acre.
North Richland Township —
Chelsea Williamson to Ronald Williamson, East End Add., lot 2.
South Richland Township —
Roger Royal (dec.) to May Royal, Sec. 32, 40.37 acres.
Washington Township —
Eric Bilyew to Jodia Adams, Sec. 1, 0.6 acre.
William Kimberly et al to Noah Beattie, Sec. 3, 10 acres.
Matthew and Amy Brandt to Matthew and Amy Brandt, Sec. 21, 0.75 acre.
Robert Kline (dec.) to Annette Kline, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, lots 45-47.
