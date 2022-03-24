Marriage licenses
Kenneth Kosovich, 31, Defiance, unemployed, and Melissa Bowling, 30, Defiance, registered nurse.
Dwi'Shawn Huckleby, 33, Defiance, operator, and Anjelica Yoh, 29, Defiance, cosmetologist.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Clinton Cramer, address unknown, vs. Jennifer Klinger McCall, address unknown. Civil protection order.
Letisia Velasquez Bryan, vs. John's Towing and Repair Service, Bryan, John Weaver, Bryan, Unknown driver of vehicle, Bryan. Money judgment
Jason Oney, Hicksville, vs. Jannette Monserrate, Lackeland, Fla. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nick Detter, 2268 Royal Oak Ave. Money Judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Gray Taylor, 1650 Stonemore Drive. Money Judgement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Penny Miller, Hicksville. Money Judgment.
Journal entries
Barbara Poucher, Sherwood, vs. Allstate Insurance Company, Texas. Judgment closed
Citibank NA Sd. vs. Roland Maxson 1062 Madison Ave. Default judgment granted.
Anastasia Jones, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Jacob Jones, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Heidi Funk, 1690 Durango Drive, Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, 1300 E. Second St. vs. Orrin Calhoun Jr., Toledo. Duty of support ordered.
Vincent Salinas, no address available, vs. Pauletta Salinas, no address available. Civil protection order.
Mark Meggin Fayette, vs. Menard, Inc, 4777 Menard Drive. Transferred to U.S. district court.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township—
Helen Bare to Richard Beck, Sec. 3, 16.36-25 acres.
Margaret Neher to Richard Beck, Sec. 3, 16.36-25 acres.
Thomas Elberson (dec.) to Joan Elberson, Sec. 28, 12 acres.
Defiance Ward 1—
T3 Properties, LLC, to Misty Gomes, Holgates Third Add., lot 27.
Terry and Sharon Nally to Bethany Schackow, Kortz Add., lot 39.
Ossielee Branham (dec.) to James Branham Jr., Baringer's First Add., lot 21.
James Branham Jr. to James Branham Jr., Baringer's First Add., lot 21.
Savvy Avenue Properties, LLC, to DFM Rentals, LLC, Lloyd's Add., part lots 21, 223 1/2, 224 1/2.
Aaaron and Sadie Patterson to Kameron Daeger, Miller's Add., part lot 7, lot 8, part lot 9.
Defiance Ward 2—
Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, to REMI Realty, LLC, Sec. 29, 2.953-6.025 acres.
Defiance Ward 3—
Defiance county sheriff Douglas Engel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Gibson's Add., part lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4—
Nancy Greek to Amy Weeks, Powell View Heights, lot 86.
Defiance Township—
Cindy Rittenhouse to Dawn Brandt, Sec. 5, 9.002 acres.
Delaware Township—
Cody and Amanda Porter to Cody and Amanda Porter, Noneman's Delaware Acres, part lot 1, lot 3.
Johanna Keesbury (dec.) to Jonny Eickenberg, Sec. 30, 73.78-75.35 acres.
Sherwood Village—
Linda Mseis to Charles and Melissa Mseis, Rocks Add., Block B., part lots 3-4.
Hicksville Village—
Langham Family Investments, LLC, to Horg Enterprises, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 98.
Evelwyn Kline (dec.) to Charles Kline, Husted Sub., part lot 7-8.
Charles Kline to David and Nancy North, Husted Sub., part lots 7-8.
Ronald Wheeler to Billie Blasingim, Auditor's Plat, part lots 30-249.
Billie Blasingim to Disruptor Property Group, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lots 30-249.
Bette Reynolds to Cynthia Buhr, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 73-74.
Hicksville Township—
Grant Smalley to Dean and Elizabeth Smalley, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
Highland Township—
Lee Williams (dec.) to Jean Williams, Sec. 1, 13.5 acres.
Marilyn Smith (dec.) to Connie Gruenhagen, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Mark Township—
Byron Beltz to Lauren Detray, Sec. 2, 1.5 acres.
Neal and Lydia Wolheter to Michael and Michele Zeedyk, Sec. 19, 35.79 acres.
Johanna Keesbury (dec.) to Jonny Eickenberg, Sec. 25, 79.9997 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Township —
Steve and Sandra Black to Samantha Dalton, Whitmore Add., lot 1, part lot 2.
Elias Jr. and Cassandra Jimenez to Jason and Andrea Sprow, Wooded Acres Estates, Ph I., lot 8.
Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., to Jacob Moser, Sec. 24, 0.696 acre.
Noble Township–
Micheal Mobus to Caroline Reinking, Christi Meadow Ph I. lot 265.
Jacki and Charles Wells to Jeremy and Bridget Gustwiller, Sec. 22, 3.429 acres.
Defiance City Ayersville—
Debarah Rucker (dec.) to Dru Rucker, Engelwood Ext., lot 43.
Defiance City—
Colt and Amy Stark to Cindy Rittenhouse, Kettenring Hills. lot 35.
South Richland Township—
Baxter and Marlene Cooper to John and Theresa Rodriguez, Richland Township. Sec. 24.
Washington Township—
Nelson Smith to Kelly Smith, Sec. 10, 38.776-63099 acres.
Nay Village—
Travis Snyder to Richard Coulon, Hanna's Second Add., part lots 1-2.
