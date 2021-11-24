Defiance County
Marriage licenses
David Winners, 26, Las Cruces, N.M., laborer, and Karen Krontz, 25, Las Cruces, N.M., teacher.
Kristopher Heiney, 43, Defiance, truck driver, and Amy Campbell, 53, Defiance, disabled.
Dustin Blake, 23, Defiance, laborer, and Shelbie Bartley, 24, Defiance, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Travis Kates, Ney, and Audreanna Kates, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Eduardo Quintero, 614 E. High St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Eduardo Quintero, 614 E. High St.; First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St.; State of Ohio, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jose and Olga Ruiz, 11582 Limbaugh Road, vs. Gaehlen Paving and Excavating, Liberty Center; and Toby Geahlen, Liberty Center. Money judgment.
Donald Hassen, Paulding, vs. General Motors, LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Steven and Lydia Diemer, Continental, vs. Tammy Theisen, New Bavaria; Kacee Theisen, New Bavaria; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Columbus; and John Doe 1, 2 and 3. Money judgment.
Douglas and Renae Brown, Bryan; William Brown, a minor, Bryan; and Logan Brown, a minor, Bryan, vs. Matthew Mello, Archbold. Money judgment.
Cassandra Slane, Sherwood, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, c/o Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, vs. Sean Slane, Archbold. Support modification.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Latin American Club, Inc., Defiance. Tax foreclosure.
Journal entries
Quicken Loans, Inc., Detroit, Mich., vs. Kristy Klinge, 208 Glenwood Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Kristy Klinge, 208 Glenwood Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed.
Greg Parsons, 257 Riverdale Drive, vs. General Motors, LLC, c/o Corporation Service Company, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Joshua Busch, 414 Juliet St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Gene Suman, 1648 S. Clinton St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Melissa Hammersmith, 364 Koerber Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Stacy Flanary, 628 Summit St., vs. Christopher Flanary, 628 Summit St. Divorce granted.
Courtney Sherrow, 841 King St., and Gregory Sherrow, 05375 Ohio 66. Marriage dissolved.
Tianna Jackson, 484 Pontiac Drive; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services/Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency, vs. Joe Jackson II, Toledo. Support ordered.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. John Helton, 07193 Stever Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Student Loan Solutions, LLC, Rock Hill, S.C., vs. Cody Rice; Hicksville; and Larry Rice, Ney. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Rebecca Kirkland, address unavailable, vs. Mario Zaragoza, address unavailable. Civil protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Ridgeholdings, LLC, to Duane and Jane Fielitz, Sec. 2, 5 acres (split).
Duane and Jane Fielitz to Michael Hesterman, Sec. 2, 5 acres (transfer after split).
Defiance Ward 1 _
Nancy and James Schatz to Elizabeth Haynes and Adam Hornish, Original Plat, lot 36.
Aaron and Ashley Baker to Melanie Berry, Holgate's Second Add., Block 3, lot 1.
Tammy Snyder (dec.) to Gregory Snyder, South Defiance Add., lot 71.
John and Sylvia Ricica to Zachary Ricica et al, Baringer's Second Add., lot 19.
Jill Taliaferro to Samantha Laney, Baringer's Third Add., lot 41.
Laura Bosh, trustee, to Dawn Bosh, successor trustee, Village of Berkshire Villaminiums, lot 15.
Dawn Bosh, successor trustee, to Bonnie Goldenetz, Village of Berkshire Villaminiums, lot 15.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Rufus Carlisle Jr. and Estate of Herbert Jordan to Christopher Yocum, Phelps and Others Add., part lot B.
William and Marsha Wagner to Bradford Wagner et al, Westwood Add., lot 42.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kelly and Charles Dempsey to Garrett Dempsey, Carter and Others Add., part lot 67.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Larry and Maria Cline to Jodi Monsivais, River Meadow Condo, Unit 6, Building 11.
Harry Fry (dec.) to Nancy Fry, Ansberry Place Add., lot 44.
Drusila Nunez to Damaris Nunez, East of the Auglaize River, lot 6.
Joost and Joost, Ltd. to Donna Drewes et al, Burkmehr, lot 9.
Defiance Township —
Oscar Jr. and Jennifer Urivez to Alex Urivez, Sec. 34, 0.93 acre.
Farmer Township —
Jeffrey and Lori Eby to Austin Eby, Sec. 9, 7.788 acres, 9.345 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Angela Warner to Jason Warner, Auditor's Plat, part lot 333.
Jeffrey and Maria Panico to Village of Hicksville, Auditor's Plat, part lot 132.
Ryan Kunesh to Danielle Daugherty et al, Shoe Factory Add., lots 168-170.
Hicksville Township —
Ida and Laverne Miller to Nathan and Regina Coblentz, Sec. 9, 62.337 acres.
Highland Township —
William and Robin Riley to Carrie Kent, Extension to West Add. of Ayersville, lot 15.
Estate of Edward W. Gebhart to Alice Gebhart, Sec. 6, 48.14 acres.
Richard Dockery et al to Gary and Monica Lloyd, Sec. 34, 3.001 acres, 0.837 acre.
Lila Rieke, trustee, to Michael Rieke, successor trustee, Sec. 36, 1.417 acres, 1.417 acres, 1.417 acres.
Michael Rieke, trustee, to Charles and Tygan Bohn, Sec. 36, 1.417 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Nicolas and Nicole Siewert to Nicholas Siewert, Wooded Acres Estates Plat 2, lot 12.
Marget Mikula to The Defiance College, R.G. Holgate's Plat, part lots 11-13.
Noble Township —
Henry McCartney, trustee, to Henry McCartney, successor trustee, Sec. 16, 25.31 acres.
Henry McCartney, successor trustee, to Joel and Amber Greve, Sec. 16, 25.31 acres.
Webster Jr. and Gail Olson, trustees, to Richard and Janice Leach, Sec. 21, 1.402 acres (split).
Arnoldus Dekleijne and Petronella Van De Kolk to Michael Imber et al, Sec. 21, 16.669 acres (split).
Defiance City-Ayersville/DCSD —
Katie Kemp to Cheryl Wagner, Hunter Glen Condo Phase II, Unit D-1.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Frances Arvay (dec.) to Robert Arvay, River Crossing Condos, Unit 1521, Building C.
Robert Arvay to Thomas and Christine Kirk, River Crossing Condos, Unit 1521, Building C.
Kathy Petersen to Lois Dodt, River Crossing Condos, Unit 1521, Building C.
North Richland Township-NELSD —
Harley and Marjorie Flory, trustees, to Joe Flory, successor trustee, Sec. 4, 20 acres.
Joe Flory, successor trustee, to Leo Steffel, Sec. 4, 20 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Cara Brown to Kelsey Slattman et al, Sec. 31, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
John and Donna Rupright to Donna Rupright, trustee, et al, Sec. 25, 49 acres, 112.94 acres.
John and Donna Rupright to Donna Rupright, trustee, Sec. 25, 1 acre; Sec. 36, 10 acres.
Ney Village —
Estate of Gerald W. Caryer Jr. to Andrea Ames, Auditor's Plat, part lot 46; Mackinaw Add., part lot 34; Original Plat, part lot 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.