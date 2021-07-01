Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Joseph Keween, 26, Defiance, teacher, and Madison Ferland, 23, Defiance, teacher aide.
Landon Kindinger, 27, Hicksville, factory operator, and Elizabeth Rister, 25, Hicksville, HR.
Lawrence Plummer, 23, Defiance, electrician, and Sidney Hoskins, 21, Defiance, waitress.
Alejandro Garza, 43, maintenance, and Tristen Lilje, 40, Defiance, forklift driver.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Malaka Price, c/o Marion County Child Support, Indianapolis Ind., vs. Jerome Barbee Jr., 1391 Ayersville Ave. Reciprocal support.
Tina Moore, address unavailable, vs. Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Monique Gonzales-Jasso, Hicksville, and Jayden Gonzales-Jasso, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Terry Hunt, address unavailable, vs. Raymond Nagy, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Kable Derrow, 905 Leon St., vs. Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave. Divorce.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Nikol Huston, 1385 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tyler Kling, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Alisha Birr, address unavailable, vs. Leviticus Magitt, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jacob Akerman, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Westrick, 26012 Nostalgic Road. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Colleen Kaylor, 1520 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
Linda Wineland, Hicksville, vs. Jason Burkhart, 616 Downs St. Money judgment.
Ben Steece, 1057 Holgate Ave., and Erika Steece, 1057 Holgate Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
Elizabeth Kight, Green Bay, Wisc., vs. Tabitha Kent, 24840 Mekus Road; Cameron Kight, 24840 Mekus Road; Molly Kight, 24840 Mekus Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Robert and Krista Lawson, Napoleon, vs. Brendon McCoy, Stryker; Owners Insurance Company, Lansing, Mich.; Auto Owners Insurance Group, Cincinnati; Auto Owners Insurance Group, Lansing, Mich.; and Community Insurance Company, Atlanta, Ga. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Craig Demland, c/o Arthur Law Firm, 901 Ralston Ave.; Michael Staehling, c/o Arthur Law Firm, 901 Ralston Ave.; Longlivegames LLC, 1503 Baltimore Road; and Michael Freeman, 26359 Bowman Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Chris Bergman, 1612 Evan Drive, vs. Bobbie Bergman, 159 W. Pinewood Drive. Divorce granted.
Rosston Becker, 408 W. High St., vs. Sara Becker, 433 Nicholas St. Divorce granted.
Jayda Miler, 924 Sunday St., and Hako Miler, 700 Kiser Road. Marriage dissolved.
Fountain City Leasing Inc., Archbold vs. Valley Freightlinger of Toledo Inc., Cleveland; Mizar Motors Inc., Toledo; and Western Star Truck Sales Inc., Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Defiance City DCSD —
Wanda Taylor to Gary and Brenda Bidlack, Green Acres Sub., lot 7.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Howard L. Chubb to Michael and Cynthia Paschall, First Add., block 1 and vacated alley, lots 10-11.
Damien Bremmer to Dynasty Holdings LLC, South Defiance Add., part lot I.
Estate of Janice C. Feeney to Lyndi Bickford and Adrian Ortiz, Lloyd's Add., lot 20, part lot 21.
Estate of Janice C. Feeney to Savvy Avenue Properties LLC, Lloyd's Add., part lots 21-22.
Christoper and Cathy Peck to Robert and Lynette Willitzer, Anthony Wayne Add., Park Area, lot 50, part lot 51.
Joanne Wejrowkski to Larry Burroughs et al, Shawnee Heights Add., part lots 44-45.
Angela Fee to Steve Bohn et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 58.
Patricia Payne to Alicia Martinez, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 74.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Kelly and Darrell Develbiss to Lori Gambler, Warren et al Add., lot 5 and vacated alley.
William Spencer to Kimberly Spencer, Phillips Add., part lots 13-14.
The Ridley Company LLC to Angel Kersh, Lindenberger and Deatrick's Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Joanne Johnson to Kathy Pritchett, Highland Park Add., lot 29.
Shane and Lacey Spangler to Megan Aelker, Biede Place Add., part lot 213, lot 214.
Steven Hoffman to Amy Struble, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 37.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jose and Deborah Gonzalez, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 38.
Defiance Township —
Laura Evans to Jacalyn Moss, Auglaize Pines Extension 1, Revised Plat, lot 10.
Delaware Township —
Estate of Lucille O.C. Sheets to Richard Sheets, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Curtis Potter et al to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 29, 0.54 acre; Secs. 31 and 32, 102.052 acres; Sec. 32, 4.49 acres.
Farmer Township —
Sandra Fritch, now known as Sandra and William Dum III, to Nathaniel and Megan Davis, Sec. 18, 2.996 acres.
Estate of Garry G. Flightner to Sondra Flightner et al, Sec. 19, 20 acres, 51.51 acres; Sec. 20, 68 acres, 12 acres; Sec. 22, 80 acres.
Hicksville Village —
John and Margie Miller to James and Sarah Miller, Auditor's Plat, part lot 127, part lot 127, part lot 164.
Corbin and Darrien Jones to Donald and Diana Chaney, Edgerton's First Add., lot 50.
Marlena Saurer, now known as Marlena Joslin, to Rocco Cercone et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 43.
Hicksville Township —
Alvin and Irene Graber to Leslie Bice et al, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Highland Township —
Austin Savage et al to Kristin Garrett, Extension to West Add. of Ayersville, lot 12.
Kevin Gerschutz to Ryan and Margaret Giesige, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Martha Memmer to Michelle Cook et al, Maple Ave. Sub. #4, lot 2.
Mark Township —
Joseph and Joy McMillan to James Schmucker, Sec. 1, 44.941 acres.
Margaret and Christopher Polley to Ross Joost et al, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
James Potter to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 28, 145 acres.
Curtis Potter et al to Potter Land Company LLC, Sec. 35, 79 acres.
Noble Township —
Matthew and Kimberly Egler to Brittany McDonald, Brunersburg, part lots 11-12.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Terrance Hohenberger et al to Michele Ryder, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 47.
North Richland Township —
Gary and Jayna Hammon to Shawn and Mackenzie Hammon, Sec. 15, 4.017 acres (split).
South Richland Township —
Jason Baker to Zachery Retcher et al, Sec. 33, 1.696 acres.
Washington Township —
Larry Gorrell to David Karlstadt, trustee, Sec. 26, 2.067 acres (split), 76.309 acres (remainder after split).
Larry Gorrell to Marvin and Susan Yoder, Sec. 35, 7.932 acres (split).
Ney Village —
Jeffrey Caryer to Seth Ramey et al, Original Plat, part lots 4-5, part lots 4-5.
Estate of Gerald W. Caryer Jr. to Seth Ramey, Original Plat, part lots 4-5, part lots 4-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.