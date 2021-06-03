Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Dustin Wright, 41, Defiance, and Kassandra Tropepe, 37, Defiance.
Christian Sidle, 28, Defiance, and Erica Mocherman, 31, Defiance.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Springcastle Mortgage Services Inc., Evansville, Ind.; Richard and Debra Shirk, 1369 Moll Ave.; and unknown tenants, 1369 Moll Ave. Foreclosure.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Roger Jr. and Tina Barker, 1239 S. Jackson Ave.; Aspen Properties Group LLC, Kansas City, Mo.; and unknown tenants, 1239 S. Jackson Ave. Foreclosure.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers vs. Edwin Kiessling (dec.); unknown successors, heirs, assigns of Edwin L. Kiessling, Portsmouth; Marvin Kiessling, Portsmouth; Joyce Collins, address unknown; Deetta Mann (dec.), Holiday, Fla.; unknown successors, heirs, assigns of Deetta J. Mann; Francis Kiessling, address unknown; Alta Kiessling, 723 Deatrick St.; Daniel Westrick, 1131 Latty St.; and unknown tenants, 723 Deatrick St. Foreclosure.
Stephen Alford, Antwerp, and Kimberly Alford, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Sherri Dalton, 09020 Christy Road, vs. Edward Dalton, Spencerville, Ind. Divorce.
Natalia Jones, 1116 Perry St., and Lovell Jones, address unknown. Dissolution of marriage.
Shelby Bartley, Defiance, vs. Joshua Smith, Defiance. Civil protection order.
Hilary Sheets, 15607 Power Dam Road, vs. Benjamin Sheets, 15740 Hill Road. Divorce.
Heather Causey, address unavailable, vs. Robert Walters, Hampton, Va. Civil protection order.
Dustin Blake, Defiance, vs. Amber Blake, Defiance. Civil protection order.
Journal entries
Wells Fargo Bank NA,Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Robert Shaffer Jr., 628 Tiedeman Ave.; unknown spouse of Robert Shaffer Jr., 628 Tiedeman Ave.; Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Wilmington, Del.; City of Defiance, 631 Perry St.; Fort Defiance Servicemaster Inc., 1255 Carpenter Road; Ohio Homeowner Assistance LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. In REM judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kathy Mitchell, 1607 Darbyshire Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Bank of America N.A., Columbus, vs. Barbara Stafford, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Harley Hasselswerth, 1542 Terrawenda Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Gary Hoschak (dec.) to Susan Hoschak, Sec. 14, 2 acres.
Thomas and Jane Allen to Matthew and Kristina Bishop, Sec. 32, 1.629 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
STTP Holdings LLC to Grube Capital Investments II LLC, Original Plat and portion of Miami and Erie Canal, 0.09 acre; Original Plat and Canal Lands, 0.09 acre.
Jay and Jennifer Imber to Kathryn Gross et al, South Defiance Add., lot 69, part lot 70.
David and Karen Degler to Bolthaus Properties LLC, South Defiance Add., part lot 133.
Melinda Liffick to Melinda Liffick et al, Spafford's Add., lot 1, vacated street and part lot A.
Karen Straley (dec.) to James Straley, Koerber Add., lot 25.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Adam and Jarica Collins to Anthony and Christina Stork, Latty's First Add., lot 8.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Shirley Meller (dec.) to Myrl Meller, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 13.
Myrl Meller to Myrl Meller, trustee, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 4 —
David and Karen Degler to Bolthaus Properties LLC, Biede Place Add., lot 62.
Bonnie Gomez to Michael Davis, Oak Park Add., lot 50.
David Dodt (dec.) to Lois Dodt, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 41.
Robert Elston to Joaquin Martinez Jr., Pine Ridge Sub. phases 1 and 2, lot 42.
Defiance Township —
Robert and Barbara Brink to Daniel and Dimre Dunlap, L. Potts Riverview Add., lot 9.
Richard and Shirley Kees to Steven Chandler, Country Side Estates Second Add., lot 8.
Delaware Township —
Larry and Rita smith to Logan Hetrick, Delaware Bend, lots 17-22.
Farmer Township —
Charles Case, executor of the Estate of Hermena M. Case to Charles Case et al, Sec. 36, 0.943 acre (split).
Hicksville Township —
Larry Baird (dec.) to Kay Baird, Sec. 4, 80 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Ronald and Linda Crawford to Ryan Parrish, Charles W. Krotz Add. to North Defiance, part lots 9, 12.
Noble Township —
Estate of Onita Bussng to James Bussing Sr., Christi Meadows Sub. Phase I, lot 43A.
James Bussing Sr. to James Bussing Jr. et al, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase I, lot 43A.
Annette Copeland to Kevin Higgins, Sec. 15, 2.404 acres.
Estate of Harold J. Kunesh to Kyle and Katelyn Rodecap, Sec. 16, 1.386 acres.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Sandra Pumphrey, executor of the State of Donald D. Hull to Randall Hice, Bistel Add. Extension, lot 140.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Joseph Schomburg et al to Joseph Schomburg and Sharon Neuhaus, Engelwood Extension, lot 1, part lot 3.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Michael and Sally Snyder to Sean and Joy O'Donnell, Kettenring Hills Sub. First Add., part lot 10, lot 11.
Sean and Joy O'Donnell to Kyle and Renae Tietje, Kettenring Hills, lot 49.
Mark and Denise Spencer, trustees, to Cynthia Gerken, Courtyards çondos, unit 688, building 4.
South Richland Township —
Orville Dickerson (dec.) to Karen Dickerson, Sec. 22, 1.79 acres.
