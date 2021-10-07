Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Garrett Franz, 30, Hicksville, police officer, and Abbye Shock, 23, Hicksville, EMT.
Christopher Brown, 43, Defiance, electrician, and Jessica Johnson, 32, Defiance, nurse.
Michael Hill, 53, Defiance, warehouse supervisor, and Reanna Lee, 44, Defiance, warehouse manager.
Chase Myers, 24, New Haven, Ind., firefighter, and Lindsey Kline, 26, New Haven, Ind., registered nurse.
John Allbright, 59, Defiance, retired, and Karen Haynes, 58, Defiance, med dispatcher.
Steven Furnas, 36, Defiance, attorney, and Elizabeth Hahn, 29, Defiance, RN.
Angelo Cranston, 34, Sherwood, breakpress operator, and Bailey Schlachter, 23, Sherwood, food packager.
On the dockets
Cloee Arnett, 24880 Road 10, vs. Quinten Miller, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Annulment.
Taylor Wreede, 1701 Crestwood Drive, and Maria Wreede. Dissolution of marriage.
Anthony Zimmerman, 28835 Ohio 281, and Jane Zimmerman, 1104 Powell View Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Martin Yoder, 2072 Laurelwood Drive, and Cheryl Yoder, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Jamie Clemens, 24923 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, vs. David Clemens, address unavailable. Divorce.
Sara Moore, 1037 Madison Ave., vs. Thomas Moore, Stryker. Divorce.
Abigail Rocha-Ramirez, 23568 Breckler Road, vs. Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 223 E. Broadway Ave. Divorce.
Kerisha Barajas, Mark Center, vs. Luis Barajas Jr., Paulding. Divorce.
Bank of New York Mellon, Highland Ranch, Colo., vs. David and Sherry Lee, 16861 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gerry Miller, 1221 Magnolia St. Money judgment.
Angela Hart, Mark Center, vs. Cheryl Delacruz, Hicksville; and Safe Auto Insurance, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Joe Jackson, Mauldin, S.C., vs. National General Insurance Company, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission, 1933 E. Second St.; Erica Lorenz, 14825 County Road 171; John Does 1-5; and John Doe Corporation. Case dismissed.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Ken Zephyr, Hicksville. Judgment granted.
Robert Whitaker, 622 Dakota Place, vs. Lorraine Whitaker, 23484 County Road 10. Divorce granted.
Sherry Miller, 728 Hopkins St., and Earl Miller, 815 Bell St. Marriage dissolved.
Jennifer Shook, 26861 Behrens Road, and Gerry Shook, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Samantha Elswick, 806 Holgate Ave., vs. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jesse Reid, Hicksville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Terry Hunt, address unavailable, vs. Raymond Nagy, address unavailable. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Steven Westrick et al to Keith Michaelis, Sec. 4, 35 acres.
Lucas Schroeder to Lucas and Taylor Schroeder, Sec. 11, 1.68 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Susan and Scott Wichman to Jeremy Hodges, Original Plat, part lots 11-12.
Barbara Lasek to City of Defiance, Ohio, Riverside Park Add., lot 14.
Wesley and Piyawan Chapman to City of Defiance, Ohio, Charles Miller's Add., part lots G and H; Hill and Myers Add., part lot 34, lot 35, lot B.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Michael and Nancy Kemper to Daniel and Brooke Bostelman, William C. Holgate's First Add. Block 1, part lot 6.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Keith and Irene Gallant to Tina Cavin, et al, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42.
Marnie Schwiebert, et al, to Tina Cavin, Revised Plat of Waverly Heights Add., part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Garry and Dianna Neff to Dianna Neff, Second Add. to Auglaize Estates, lot 37.
Sahar and Souheil Al-Jadda, trustees, to James and Nancy Schatz, Chinook Trails Condos, unit P.
Kennedy Schlegel to Jett Jeffery, Biede Place Add., part lot 92, lot 102.
Anthony and Mary Ruhe to TMR Investments, LLC, Booth and Aldrich Add., lot 22.
Beatrice Gonzales (dec.) to Jesse McCabe, Greenler's Add., lot 25.
Topprop, LLC, to Tanner Osborne, Oak Park Add., part lot C, part lot C, part lot C.
Rita Leininger to Jeronimo and Mary Cortez, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace, lot 46.
Beatrice Gonzales (dec.) to Shayna Gonzales, Auditor's Plat of Ottawa Terrace.
Jay Earich and Karen to Andrea Earich, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase III, lot 22.
Defiance Township —
John Schelling (dec.), trustee, to Janet Schelling, trustee, Sec. 15, 14.541 acres.
Janet Schelling, trustee, to Janet Schelling, trustee, Sec. 15, 14.541 acres.
Donald Bendele to Bryan Howard, trustee,Sec. 17, 4.457 acres.
Delaware Township —
Gerald Seibert (dec.) to Marsha Seibert, Sec. 20, 8 acres.
Estate of Deborah M. Miller to Richard Miller, Sec. 20, 17.17 acres.
Ann Heater, et al, to William Heater, Sec. 27, 1.878 acres, 13.116 acres.
Flora Welch to Flora Welch, trustee, Sec. 29, 15.9 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Deborah M. Miller to Richard Miller, Auditor's Plat, lot 36.
Janice Boyce to Jeffier and Kendra Rucker, Auditor's Plat of Sherwood, part lot 4.
Estate of Deborah M. Miller to Richard Miller, Auditor's Plat, part lot 15.
Ted Ramey to Roger and Betty Greear, Mackinaw Add. and vacated alley and part of vacated Maple Street, lot 15.
Farmer Township —
Daniel Shaffer to Jennifer Mavis, trustee, Sec. 4, 12.914 acre (split).
Rex Pendleton (dec.) to Rex Pendleton Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 15, 80 acres.
Rex Pendleton Family Farms, LLC, to Van and Mary Pendleton, Sec. 15, 80 acres.
Robert and Janet Butler to Brian and Sara Hammon, Sec. 16, 19.612 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Joann Lucas (dec.) to Michael Lucas, trustee, Partnership Add., lot 53, part lot 55; Auditor's Plat, part lot 107.
Kenneth and Arielle Dougal to Michael and La Tisha Saum, Auditor's Plat, part lot 257.
Emma Conley to Emma Conley, trustee, Bryan Street Condos, unit 100.
Hicksville Township —
Martha Smith to Jeremy and Kelly Van Horn, Sec. 8, 20 acres, 0.25 acre.
Joann Lucas (dec.) to Michael Lucas, trustee, Sec. 23, 5 acres.
Steven and Brenda Snyder to Larry and Deborah Hitzeman, Sec. 28, 1.003 acres.
Highland Township —
John Schelling (dec.), trustee, to Janet Schelling, trustee, Ayers-Acres Sub., lot 1, lot 1.
Mark Township —
Jason and Virginia Saylor to Richard and Haley Tinnell, Sec. 35, 0.92 acre.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Phillip and Alicia Walsh to Thomas and Brooke Greathouse, Sec. 4, 9.99 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Kevin and Laura Kline to Misty and Guy Ankney, Riverdale Heights Add., part lots 30, 32.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
James Kamren, LLC, to Scott Smiddy, Sec. 14, 0.44 acre; Sec. 23, .2 acre.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Kevin Patterson to Keith Tomlinson Jr. et al, Bistel Add. Extension, part lots 108-109.
Jeffrey and Cynthia Mack to Morgan Casey, Bistel Add. Extension, lot 112, part lot 113.
Charles Shock (dec.) to Sharon Shock, Bistel Add. Extension, part lots 134-135.
Sharon Shock to Jill Buhrer et al, Bistel Add. Extension, part lots 134-135.
Defiance-Ayersville LSD —
Susan and Mark Soukup to Sounuts, LLC, Sec. 31, 1.314 acres, 0.587 acre.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Michael Osborne, trustee, to Kennedy Schlegel, Kettenring Hills First Add., lot 17.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Phyllis Retcher to Debra Cocke et al, Sec. 24, 10.96 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Nicholas and Amy Beach to Nicholas and Amy Beach, Sec. 31, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
David Karlstadt, trustee, to Ted Ramey et al, Sec. 26, 2.067 acres.
