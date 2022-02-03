Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Draymn Grams, 19, Hicksville, unemployed, and Hannah VanScoder, 19, Hicksville, unemployed.
Steven Bohn, 40, Defiance, general labor, and Roxann Villarreal, 37, Defiance, medical receptionist.
Ryan McCullough, 36, Hicksville, truck driver, and Amber Orona, 38, Hicksville, STNA.
On the docket
Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; unknown spouse of Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
ProMedica Physician Group, Inc., Toledo, and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.; and Austin Peters. Money judgment.
Lindsey Compton, Jefferson City, Mo., vs. Richard Chandley, 1460 Mustang Drive. Foreign support.
Loria Eddington, address unavailable, vs. Alex Metz, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Melissa Henry, 26381 Arena Ave., vs. Karen Caris, 894 Sunday St.; and Defiance County treasurer; Huntington National Bank, 405 Third St.; and City of Defiance, 631 Perry St. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Nikol Huston, 703 Kentner St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Amy Drees, 29432 Ohio 18, vs. Jefferson Smucker, Archbold. Case dismissed.
Lucero Salto, Grover Hill; Kelly Bautista, Grover Hill; Angel Bautista, Grover Hill; Ingrid Bautista, Grover Hill; and Sergio Bautista, Grover Hill, vs. Jennifer Brown, 25397 Bowman Road; and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Bloomington, Ill. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Angela Mojica, Oakwood, and Gary Mojica, 1575 Westgate Drive. Separation agreement made.
Real estate transfers —
Adams Township —
John Otte to Jonathon and Melissa Aschemeier, Sec. 1, 37.489 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
T & T Nam, LLC, to Young Nam et al, Bouton and Others Block 3, part lots 11-12, part lots 11-12.
Hawkins Property Holdings, LLC, to The Baltimore Group, LLC, Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 28 1/2, part lot 28 1/2, part lot 28 1/2.
Jacqueline Burns-Scallion to Garry and Diane Rising, Baringer's Fourth Add., lot 20.
Pamela Adams (dec.) to Phillip Adams, Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 63.
Hawkins Property Holdings, LLC, to The Baltimore Group, LLC, Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 27 and vacated alley.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Jayson Wreede et al to A & J Enterprises, LLC, Clipper Add., lot 304.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Ronald Limber to Devan and Hannah Rivera, Ansberry Place Add., part lots 1-3.
Charlotte Pollock to Joshua Birr, Biede Place Add., lots 42, 47.
DJZ Properties, LLC, to Sue Detray, Second Add. to Gnadenburg, part lot C.
Suzie Gilbert (dec.) to Reyna Perry, et al, East View Add., lot 105.
Reyna Perry et al to C. Property's, LLC, East View Add., lot 105.
Joyce Justus to Ralph Justus, et al, Mistywood Crossing Phase II, Northberry Estates Phase II, lot 38.
Patrick and Carol Foor to Mary Mowery, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase III, lot 23.
Defiance Township —
Burton Jr. and Abby Sharp to Burton Sharp Jr., Sec. 1, 5 acres.
Dale Schubert (dec.) to Sharon Schubert, Sec. 15, 5 acres.
Delaware Township —
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Peggy Johns (dec.) to Bretta Pendelton, successor trustee, Sec. 23, 2 acres, 1.42 acres.
Jeffrey and Lesley Hange to Douglas and Katherine Rakes, Sec. 33, 18.549 acres (split).
Sherwood Village —
Charlotte Pollock to Justin Birr, Miller and Others Add., part lots 11-12.
Thomas Nally to Melanie Nally, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 23.
Hicksville Village —
Ricky and Joyce Keener to Babh Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 223 1/2, 224 1/2, part lots 223 1/2, 224 1/2.
Ryan and Justina Smith to Matthew Quirin, Original Plat, part lots 149, 150, 151 1/2, 152 1/2, lots 151-152.
Karen Wann (dec.) to Richard Wann, Auditor's Plat of Hicksville, part lots 150A, 150B.
Kevin and Lydia Troyer, trustees, to Wyatt Pratt, Edgerton's Second Add, part lots 90-91.
Highland Township —
Angela Antoine (dec.) to Randy Antoine, Sec. 2, 0.582 acre.
Harold II and Elizabeth Scott to Scott's Holdings, LLC, DBA The Drop Zone Pizzeria, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, part lot 27.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Melvin Krill, trustee, to Thomas Krill, successor trustee et al, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Betty Krill, trustee, to Thomas Krill, successor trustee et al, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Thomas Krill, successor trustee et al, to Thomas Krill et al, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Thomas Krill et al to TOMSCO, LLC, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Michael Steyer et al, to David and Donna Steyer, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 16.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
John and Margaret Jacob to Defiance Realty Investments, LLC, Fox Run Executive Park, lots 2-3.
Defiance City-Ayersville-DCSD —
Angela Antoine (dec.) to Randy Antoine, Sec. 30, 1.801 acres.
