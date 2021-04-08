Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Christopher Oberhaus, 32, Defiance, mechanical mining, and Morgan Hughes, 28, Defiance, childcare provider.
Dennis Newman, 43, Defiance, journeyman mechanic, and Jessica Shong, 34, Defiance, teacher's aide.
Ryan Wiemken, 22, Defiance, cropping manager, and Allison Helmke, 22, Napoleon, customer service rep.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Chelsea Belcher, 1050 Schultz St., vs. Jubal Minnix, Waukegan, Ill. Divorce.
Jayda Miller, 924 Sunday St., vs. Hako Miler, 700 Kiser Road. Dissolution of marriage.
James Delarber, Holgate, vs. Tracey Delarber, 521 Euclid Ave. Divorce.
Kelly Smith, 29234 Ohio 18, and David Smith, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Christy Frost, Hicksville, and Andrew Frost, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Terin Tiffany, 312 Wilson St., and Brandon Tiffany, 312 Wilson St. Dissolution of marriage.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Barbara Stafford, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Melvelynn and Randall Rue, 303 Fourth St., vs. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Dallas, Texas. Case dismissed.
Defiance County Historical Society, Defiance, vs. Greg Kutzli, Grover Hill. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Mikayla Shock, 1971 Fielding Court. Judgment for plaintiff.
Sadie Turpening, 405 Northfield Ave., vs. Elliot Simmons, 2104 Jefferson Ave. Divorce granted.
Bank of New York Mellon, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Mario Rodriguez, 1500 S. Clinton St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Mario Rodriguez, 1500 S. Clinton St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Monica Rose, 816 Lincoln Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Jillian Edgar, Auburn, Ind., vs. James Pask, Hicksville. Duty of support of support ordered.
Joshua Holder, Greenfield, Ind., vs. Amber Childree, 522 Grover Ave. Duty of support ordered.
Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Travis Ferreira, 724 Logan St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Norma Bostelman to Bruce and Deborah Bostelman, Sec. 22, 1.092 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Michelle Martin to Dawn and Joseph Wittenmyer, Spafford's Add., lots 14.
Brandon and Lindsey McCann to Nicole Keller, Spafford's Add., lots 16-17.
Rolland Deming to Gilbert Martinez and Jacqulyn Scarborough, Krotz Add., part lot 26, lot 27.
Aaron and Tracy Wagner to Stephen Schoepflin, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 171.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Shawn and Mark Faryniarz to Melissa Spencer, Holgate's First Add., block 3, lot 9.
Caitlin and Jesse Barrera to Caitlin Barrera, Plummer's First Add., lot 7.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Mark and Robin Eckel to Robin and Mark Eckel, trustees, Clipper Add. Sub. of Lots 30-316, lot 8.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Timothy and Bobbi Burke to Jason and Kayla Hasch, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 17.
Estate of Jack A. Lee to Sheron Lee, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 11.
Andrea Ankney to Michelle Martin, Pine Ridge Sub. Phases 1-2, lot 5.
Diana Stork to Dennis Jones, East View Add., lots 246-247.
Defiance Realty LLC to Anjelica Yoh, Fairview Add., lots 33, 40.
Delaware Township —
Bobbi and Gary Barbee to Bobbi and Gary Barbee, Sec.13, 2.625 acres.
Farmer Township —
Michael Jr. and Jennifer Bailey to Jordan and Bailey Sanders, Sec. 19, 5.001 acres.
Hickville Village —
James Handy (dec.) to Marcea Michael et al, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 23.
Dallas Dewey (dec.) to Alisa Burlingame et al, Bunnell, Boon and Bevington's Add., lot 17, part lot 18.
Michael and Lisa Myers to Randal Rosebrock, Auditor's Plat (0.689 acre), part lot 98.
James Handy (dec.) to Jill Handy, Husted's Sub., part lot 6.
Dean and Christina Yoder to Michael Jr. and Jennifer Bailey, Auditor's Plat, lot 320, part lot 32, part lot 32.
Hicksville Township —
Michael Morrison and Lissa Whitman to Michael and Lissa Morrison, Sec. 3, 2.291 acres.
Marijo Thiel to Marijo Thiel, Sec. 19, 2.754 acres, 15.938 acres.
Marijo Thiel to Matthew Emenhiser, Sec. 19, 2.754 acres.
Stanley and Amy Oskey to Colton Metz, Sec.32, 2.362 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Philip and Alicia Walsh to Philip and Alicia Walsh, Sec. 4, 9.99 acres.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Jamie Lambert, Sec. 12, 0.7 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Karen and Clint Sexton to Clinton and Karen Sexton, Tyler's First Add., lot 1.
William Moats et alto Riley Zipfel, StoneGate Condos, Building 15, unit 221.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD — William and Amy Zeller to JT & AP Realty LLC, Sec.14, 0.565 are.
Noble Township —
Thomas Baldwin Sr.(dec.) to Norine Baldwin, Sec. 16, 3 acres.
Laura Buchholtz, executrix of Harold J. Kunesh, to James and Christine Jacob, Sec. 16, 62.62 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Louis Jesse (dec.) to Joan and John Robison, Sec. 7, 62.8 acres, 40 acres.
Joan and John Robison to John Rethmel, trustee, Sec. 7, 62.8 acres.
Matthew Stark to Matthew and Melissa Stark, Sec.10, 2.166 acres.
Washington Township —
Betsy Hanna to Amanda Mullins, Sec. 2, 3.173 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.