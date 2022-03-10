Defiance County
Marriage license
Croyden Cardarelli, 20, Defiance, army/manager, and Mallery Sullivan, 20, Defiance, teacher/manager.
On the docket
Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA, Washington Court House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan; Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Kelley, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, successor by merger with Sky Bank, Columbus, vs. Bryan Baldwin, Liberty Center; Amanda Gonzalez, Liberty Center; The Huntington National Bank, successor by merger with Sky Bank, Columbus; Venture Out Resorts, LLC, Bay City, Mich.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Matthew Roehrig, 530 Degler St.; Julie Roehrig, 2225 Jefferson Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sarah Farley, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Brandon Stevens, 88 Roehrig Drive. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Mario Hernandez, 109 Westfield Ave. Money judgment.
Prestige Financial Services, Inc., Draper, Utah, vs. Crystal Moneer, 547 Defiance Crossing. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Paula Damron, 610 Sierra Way. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jason Hinkle, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Eduardo Quintero, 614 E. High St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Eduardo Quintero, 614 E. High St.; First Federal Bank of the Midwest, 601 Clinton St.; State of Ohio, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Christy Frost, Hicksville, and Andrew Frost, Cecil. Case dismissed.
Bree Youse, Bryan, and Austin Fishpaw, 1307 S. Jackson Ave. Case dismissed.
Donna Drewes, Napoleon, vs. Katelyn Drewes, 905 Hees Court; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Richard Beck to Richard Beck, Sec 22, 51.48 acres.
Richard Beck to Richard Beck, Sec 22, 51.48 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jacob Moser to Harvest Hill Enterprises, LLC, C. Miller Add., Block 1, lot 10.
Ricardo Davila (dec.) to Linda Ann Davila, Holgate's First Add., lot 23.
Barbara Dales to Christoper Dales, Hoffman's First Add., lot 12.
Slattery Holdings, LLC, to United Oil Corporation, Lots Between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 66.
Slattery Holdings, LLC, to United Oil Corporation, Sec. 23, 0.239 acre.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Steven Kammeyer and Peggy Kammeyer to Nathan Weaver, Holgate's Add., part lots 47-48.
Nathan Martinez to Kevin Macsay, Southworth's Add., part lots 41-42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Elaine Fedderke to Larry and Royetta Otto, Lakota Hills Sub Third Add., lot 59.
James Kamren, LLC, to Smiddy Properties, LLC, Biede Place Add., lot 208.
James Kamren, LLC, to Smiddy Properties, LLC, Biede Place Add., lot 207.
James Kamren, LLC, to Smiddy Properties, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 2.
Susan Brown to Larry Brown Auditor's Plat of Lots East of Auglaize, part lot 3.
Eric Beck and Tommie Beck to Anthony Adrian Negrin and Ashton Negrin, S-D 3, 4, 5 and 6 Bronson Add., lot E.
Katelyn Drewes to Donna Drewes, Burkmehr Add., lot 9.
Defiance Township —
Larry Plummer (dec.) to Joyce Plummer, Sec. 1, 1.742 acres.
Joyce Plummer to Todd Ham, Sec. 1, 1.742 acres.
Larry Plummer (dec.) to Joyce Plummer, Sec. 1, 1.451 acres.
Joyce Plummer to Todd Ham, Sec. 1, 1.451 acres.
Ronald and Myrna Paxton to Darla and Andrew Bok, Sec. 16, 127.4 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Slattery Realty, LLC, to Black Gold Ventures Ohio, LLC, Esther Robinson's Sub., part lots 6-7.
Farmer Township —
Cares Farms, LLC, to David Karlstadt, Sec. 24, 55.477 acres.
Cares Farms, LLC, to David Karlstadt, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kids Oil Properties, LLP, to Black Gold Ventures Ohio, LLP, Wirt's Add., part lot 88, lot 7.
Slattery Holdings, LLC, to United Oil Corporation, Wirt's Add., lots 5-6.
Jermy and Rachel Orr and Rachel Johns to Brandt Balser, Bunnell's Reserve and Auditor's Plat of Hicksville, lot 3, part lot 103.
Slattery Realty, LLC, to Black Gold Ventures Ohio, LLC, Auditor's Plat of Sherwood, part lot 194, part lot 194.
Abbye Shock to Abbye Shock and Franz Garrett, Auditor's Plat, part lot 306.
Slattery Holdings, LLC, to United Oil Corporation, Auditor's Plat, part lot 132.
Slattery Holdings, LLC, to United Oil Corporation, Shoe Factory Add., lot D-6.
Thomas and Donna Haase, to Gina Romo, Maple Lane Sub., part lots 9-10.
Highland Township —
Kyle Nicely to Kyle Nicely, Sec. 5 0.928 acre (combining), 0.679 acre (combining).
Dallas and Tammy Taylor to Tyson Bidlack, Second Add. to Slusser's Homes Add., part lot 7.
Stephanie Willis, to Walter Willis, Fourth Add. to Slusser's Homes Add., part lot 41.
Larry and Susan Brown to Larry and Susan Brown, Sec. 27, 5 acres, 2.5 acres.
Noble Township —
Larry and Royetta Otto to Gregory and Jackie Otto, Ramearl Sub., part lots 7-8.
Defiance City —
Martha Vaughn, to Douglas Emmal, Englewood Extension, lot 30.
Hayco and Associates, inc. to Trevor Meyer, Kettenring Hill Sub. Replat 3, lot 16.
North Richland Township —
Suzanne Meyer to Ronald Meyer, Sec. 9, 4 acres.
Shawn and Mackenzie Hammon to Mathew Helmke, Sec. 15, 1.784 acres.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Cassy Derrow Properties, LLC, to JJRS Properties, Riverview Add., part lots 6-7.
Joy Crossland to Joy Crossland, Partee's First Add., lot 3.
Tiffin Township —
George Mack to Jeffery Mack, Sec. 8, 80 acres.
Vicki Scanlen to Breena Breedlove, Sec. 31, 3.735 acres.
Thomas Kime to Gerald and Cheryl Hahn, Sec. 36, 2.587 acres (split).
Vicki Scantlen to Breena Breedlove, Sec. 31, 19.626 acres.
Washington Township —
Charity Mott to Michael and Patricia Turner, Sec. 6, 4.968 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.