Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Christopher Cochrane III, 32, Wauseon, and Tessa Underwood, 27, Hicksville.
Nathan Seimet, 25, Defiance, and Janice Romero, 27, Defiance.
Boyd Hootman, 25, Farmer, and Jaden Mast, 25, Farmer.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Laurie Burke, address unavailable, vs. Joshua Reed, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable, vs. Tina Moore, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Brenda Dickerson, 07329 Christy Road, vs. Everett Dickerson, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road. Divorce.
Morgan Smith, c/o Hillsborough County Child Support, Tampa, Fla., vs. James Dunn III, 15118 Maumee St. Foreign support.
In Re: Edwin Kimmel III, 26807 Behrens Road. Civil application for relief from statutory disability to possess a firearm.
Journal entries
Jason Heidenescher, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, vs. Olivia Barraza, 1685 Tahoe Ridge. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Velma Shock, Evansport; Penny Shock, Edgerton; Robert Richardson, Edgerton; Daniel Shock, Fayette; and Ellen Shock, Fayette, vs. David Shock, 25280 Mekus Road; and Linda Wasnich, Osseo, Mich. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Roger Jr. and Tina Barker, 1239 S. Jackson Ave.; Aspen Properties Group LLC, Kansas City, Mo.; and unknown tenants, 1239 S. Jackson Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, Mich., vs. Tina Moore, 1589 S. Clinton St.; unknown spouse of Tina Moore, 1589 S. Clinton St.; Richard Hurlbert, 1589 S. Clinton St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Ashley Oluwagomi, Hicksville, and Emmanuel Oluwagomi, Lima. Marriage dissolved.
Jamie Pressler, c/o Allen County Child Support, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Nathan Gamble, Hicksville. Duty of support found.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Smack LLC to Gary and Sylvia Koester, First Add. block 6, lot 4.
Estate of James C. Zimmer (dec.) to Judy Rohlf, Mrs. Bouton's First Add., part lot 6.
Bruce Kunesh to Kable Derrow Properties LLC, Auditor's plat of lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 28 1/2.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Christopher Hoover (dec.) to Mandy Hoover, Holgate's First Add. block 1, part lot 8.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Schwarzbek Services Ltd. to KLIR LLC, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lots 72-73.
William Voirol Jr. to Let It Ride Properties Ltd., Williamstown Add., lot 44.
Michael Webb to Joe Knight, Waverly Heights Add., lots 33-34, part lots 32, 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Scott and Kristin Saner to Chad and Bertha White, Olde Oakes Estates Sub., part lots 4, 4A (split).
Chad and Bertha White to Bruce and Janet Hale, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., part lots 4, 4A; lots 5, 5A.
Harold Scott, aka Harold II and Elizabeth Scott, to Richard Jr. and Annette Street, Enterprise Add. block 1, part lot 24.
Richard Russell to Michael Valerio Jr., East View Add., lot 30.
Joaquin Jr. and Jennifer Martinez to Edgar and Jovita Fernandez, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase 1 and 2, lot 44.
Defiance Township —
T & T Nam, LLC, to Robert and Marte Rogers, Del's Acres, lots 6-7.
Larry and Mary Mick to Robert and Tabitha Heath, Sec. 4, 3.978 acres (split).
Farmer Township —
Charlene Gurwell (dec.) to Gregory Gurwell, Sec. 24, 2.056 acres.
Estate of Hermena M. Case to Charles Case et al, Sec. 36, 37.71 acres, 79.057 acres (transfer after split).
Hicksville Village —
David and Lori Brown to Donald and Kathryn Brown, trustees, Sec. 18, 8.728 acres.
Natalie Mansfield (dec.) to Lee Franklin et al, Sec. 19, 32 acres.
Patricia Cleave to Jimmy and Janette Brown, Se. 21, 1 acre.
Sandra and Michael Pessefall to Layne Froelich, Sec. 21, 4 acres.
Kenneth Romaker, trustee, to Audrey Romaker, trustee, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Natalie Mansfield (dec.) to Jacqueline Mansfield, Sec. 31, 17.51 acres, 16.54 acres, 33.24 acres, 32.43 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Sandra Smoker to Sandra and Duane Smoker, Sean's First Add., lot 3.
Noble Township —
Melissa Moninger to Alex and Abigail Nafziger, Sec. 7, 1.549 acres (split).
Cheryl and Scott Armitage to Claire and Joshua Wright, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lots 227, 259.
James Kamren LLC to Jeffier and Kendra Rucker, Brunersburg, part lots 36-37, 39-42.
Bruno Garza Jr. (dec.), trustee, to Annette Kuhlman, successor trustee, Sec. 16, 5.053 acres.
Annette Kuhlman, successor trustees, to William and Dorothy Taylor, Sec. 16, 5.053 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
David and Maya Jebb to Alex and Nikole Menendez, Woodlands, lot 28.
Tiffin Township —
Tiffin Township Board of Trustees to Evansport Fox Hunters, Evansport original plat, part lot 71.
Brandi Replogle to Brian Replogle, Sec. 21, 3 acres.
Casey and Kristen Krankel to Jill Graziani et al, Sec. 25, 2.424 acres.
David Shock et al, co-trustees, to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 36, 112.586 acres.
Velma Shock et al to Ryan Randall et al, Sec. 36, 112.586 acres.
Washington Township —
Betsy Jesse (dec.) to Franklin Jesse, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Kenneth and Kristine Boland to Ross Boland (LE), Sec. 32, 56.726 acres.
