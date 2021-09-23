Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Lee Hoersten, 39, Defiance, corrections officer, and Tiffany Caley, 32, Defiance, nurse.
Freddy Frederick, 56, Malinta, truck driver, and Karen Fuller, 56, Defiance, pack associate.
Spencer Barcewicz, 25, Defiance, sales, and Brooklyn Miller, 23, Hicksville, teacher.
Joshua Kaluza, 26, Hicksville, and Natalie Briskey, 23, Hicksville, nurse.
Zachary Van Curen, 20, Hicksville, welder, and KayLyne Rittenhouse, 22, Hicksville, retail.
Nicholas Wood, 30, Defiance, upholsterer, and Taylor Vogelsong, 28, Defiance, SSA.
On the dockets
Amber O'Dell, address unavailable, vs. Dominick Pickles, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Michael Jackson, 2039 Royal Palm Ave., vs. Tiffany Jackson, St. Marys. Divorce.
Stacey Hall, 1692 Durango Drive, vs. Donovan Franz, Swanton; and Angiala Franz, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Mark Winnie, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tommy Ridgway, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Sarah Hardin, address unavailable, vs. Kyle Redmond, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Sondra Shaffer, 07417 Stever Road. Judgment for plaintiff.
Amy Opdycke, 28528 Bowman Road; Samantha Opdycke, a minor; and Nathan Opdycke, Holgate, vs. Brynn Ballmer, Fayette. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jordan Helton, Evansport. Judgment for plaintiff.
Tina Connell, Bryan, vs. Jeffery Connell, Fayette. Divorce granted.
Terry Bowers, Hicksville, and Amber Bowers, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Michael Vance, 1049 Wayne Ave., and Tesla Vance, 613 Dakota Place. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of John H. Oelke (dec.) to Nathan Bowers, South Defiance Add., lot 167.
Hammers Tactical, LLC, to Welling Construction Inc., South Defiance Add., P WH, part lot 275.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Norma Barber, trustee, to Michael Barber, trustee, Westwood Ave., part lots 45-46.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kelly and Charles Dempsey to KLIR, LLC, Clipper Add., part lot 298.
Renaud Hernandez to Douglas Pergram et al, Southworth's Add., lot 36.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Thomas and Ashley Kochel to Rosston Becker, Greenler Add., lot 31.
Cassandra Beardsley to Morgan Lamming, Zachrich's Sub. of lot A, lot 4.
Kent and Jody Chamberlain to Eric Martin, East View Add. (combining), lots 168, 170; East View Add. and .076 acre (split, combining), lot 169; East View Add. (remainder, combining), lot 169; East View Add., lot 171.
Defiance Township —
Agnes Weible (dec.) to Timothy Weible et al, Sec. 3, 35.153 acres; Weibles Two Willows Sub., lots 1-2.
Sherwood Village —
Jo Gloor to Michael Lucas, trustee, Original Plat of Sherwood, lot 13.
Benjamin and Aimee Wonderly to Christopher Schavel, William Rock and Others Sub. Block A, part lot 8.
Estate of Marilyn M. Greear to Benjamin Wonderly, Auditor's Plat of Sherwood, part lot 87.
Farmer Township —
Christopher Dutkiewicz to AJ and Mackenzie Mavis, Auditor's Plat of Farmer Section 21, part lot 2.
Crystal Collins to Gregory and Brooke John, Sec. 18, 1.64 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Nathanial Wcislak to Jody Swank, Central Place Add., lot 14.
Carl Rosebrock to Austin and Clarissa Zeedyk, Edgerton's Second Add., part lots 87-88.
Hicksville Township —
Step Brothe Farms, LLC, to Daniel Boes et al, Sec. 6, 48.129 acres.
Charles and Renee Hertig to Daniel Boes et al, Sec. 6, 48.129 acres.
Daniel and Greta Boes to Stephen Nott, Sec. 6, 20.001 acres (split).
Daniel Boes et al to Boes and Nott, LLC, Sec. 6, 28.128 acres (transfer after split).
Leroy and Shelli Eicher to Jonathon and Heather Yoder, Sec. 9, 1.205 acres.
Gary Zimmerman to Angela and Jay Powell, Gordon Creek Drive Sub., lot 8.
Estate of Janet L. Kline to Tim Kline, Sec. 21, 0.91 acre.
Highland Township —
Estate of Marsha M. Shook to Eric and Terri Shook, Sec. 5, 3.75 acres.
Austin and Ashley Varner to Austin and Ashley, Sec. 27, 3.204 acres.
Mark Township —
Tobie Schmucker Jr. to Properties by Elite, LLC, Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Jody and Ronda Muehlfeld to Jody and Ronda Muehlfeld, Sec. 11, 45.989 acres.
North Richland Township —
Marionette Baden (dec.), trustee, to David Baden, successor trustee, Sec. 9, 0.457 acre.
David Baden, successor trustee, to Christopher and Martha Gould, Sec. 9, 0.457 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Michael and Deanna Shock to Thomas Mabus, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres.
Merle Koeppe (dec.) to Lora Koeppe, Auditor's Plat of Evansport, lots 6-7.
Dallas and Megan Robinette to Dallas and Morgan Robinette, Sec. 31, 3 acres.
