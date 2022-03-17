Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Chad Smith, 39, Defiance, cart pusher, and Katerina Martin, 37, Defiance, disabled.
Mariah Young, 26, Defiance, staffing recruiter, and Colton Hulshof, 31, Defiance, HR manager.
Karl Kissner, 35, Defiance, manager, and Brittani Reed, 34, Defiance, tax preparer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
K & P Medical Transport, Ltd., 24862 Elliott Road, vs. Defiance SNF, LLC, Cincinnati. Money judgment.
Andrew Garcia, 609 Euclid Ave., vs. Anjelica Garcia, Toledo. Divorce.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Suzette Wilson, 4104 Timberlane Drive, and John Doe, unknown spouse, if any, of Suzette Wilson, 4104 Timberlane Drive, and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Tracy Gabriel 2038 Royal Oak Ave. Money judgment.
Promedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Justin Stratton, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Journal entries
John Brown, vs. Joe Barker, Antwerp. Default judgment.
Cloee Arnett, 24880 County Road 10, and Quinten Miller, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Annulment granted.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Steve Coleman, 1950 Buckingham Court. Judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jacob Molina 320 1/2 Hopkins St. Judgment granted.
Bruce Hart, Mark Center, vs. Justin Kuhn, Mark Center. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Premier Bank, Youngstown, vs. Eduardo Quintero, 614 E. High St. Foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Buffalo, N.Y. vs. Daniel Osborne, 1916 Riverview Drive. Foreclosure.
Christy Frost, Hicksville, and Andrew Frost, Cecil. Case dismissed.
Bree Youse, Bryan, and Austin Fishpaw, 1307 S. Jackson Ave. Case dismissed.
Sheri Knape and Phillip Knape, 21766 Switzer Road. Marriage dissolved.
Alexis Mohre Bryan, vs. Daniel Whittaker, Bryan. Case dismissed.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township—
James Panning (dec.) to Mark Hagans, Sec. 14, 6.31 acres.
Mark Hagans to Particia McMahon, Sec. 14, 6.31 acres.
Defiance Ward 1—
Donelda McWilliams to C Property's, LLC, Mack and Mueller Add., part lots, 1-2 and part vacated right-of-way.
Amanda Kennedy to Stepan and Svitlana Pilat, Llayd's Second Add., part lots 54-55.
Defiance Ward 3—
Shirley Retcher to Defiance College, Clipper Add., part lot 138-139.
Defiance Ward 4—
Robert March to Jason Tackett, East Defiance Add., part lot 19.
Marvin Hellard to Teresa Hellard, C E Bronson's Add., lot 50.
Rick Kigar, a private selling officer, to Wells Fargo Bank, Enterprise Add. Black I, lot 36.
Defiance City Annex—
Timothy Weible (dec.) to Jean Weible, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., lot 10.
Defiance Township—
Larry and Mary Mick to David Mick, Sec. 1, 40.0, 25.16, 20.009 acres, 0.359 acre.
Larry and Mary Mick to Larry and Mary Mick, Sec. 4, 6.62 acres.
Larry and Mary Mick to David Mick, Sec. 8, 7.132 acres.
Cheryl Shock to Daniel and Laura Wallen, Sec. 9, 5 acres.
Delaware Township—
David and Judith Meyer to Thomas and Shannon Grinell, Sec. 22, 6.666 acres (split).
Sherwood Village—
Philip and Mary Mauro to Jessica Enox, Auditor's Plat, part lot 7.
Martha Worthington to the Village of Sherwood, Auditor's Plat. part lot 48.
Justin and Heather Kuhn to BT & P Investments, LLC, Sherwood Crossing Phase 1, part lot 5, part lot 5, lot 6.
Famer Township—
Jay Leppelmeier to Ray Leppelmeier, Sec. 16, 61.67, 110.751 acres.
Hicksville Village—
Nannie Lee Hartranft to Steve Collins, Edgerton's Second Add. part lot 72.
Todd Jones to Wayne Thompson, Auditor's Plat. lot 340.
Justin Heather Kuhn to BT&P Investments, LLC, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Hicksville Township—
Robert Johnsonbaugh (dec.) to Noessa Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 14.844 acres.
Noessa Johnsonbaugh to Logan Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 14.844 acres.
Logan Johnsonbaugh to Logan Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 14.884 acres.
Robert Johnsonbaugh (dec.) to Noessa Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 4.7240 acres.
Noessa Johnsonbaugh to Logan Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 4.724 acres.
Logan Johnsonbaugh to Logan Johnsonbaugh, Sec. 3, 4.724 acres.
Jason and Kelly Vandemark to Kelly Vandemark, Sec. 33, 1.112 acres.
Ronald Wheeler to Dayne and Kaleigh Fitzcharles, Sec. 36, 1.01 acres.
Highland Township—
Craig Holman to Paul and Teresa Gunn, Sec. 14, 3.03, 3.063 acres.
Craig Holman to Jacob and Kelsi Belcher, Sec. 14, 0.627 acre (split).
Noble Township—
Homier Holdings, LLC, to Homier Enterprises, LLC, Sec. 2, 1 acre.
Vivkie Meyers to Bentley Enterprises, Sec. 15, 5.67 acres.
Robert Wortkoetter (dec.) to James Wortkoetter, Brunersburg, lots 99-100, 121-122.
North Richland Township—
Casey Liska to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 17, 24.297 acres.
Tiffin Township—
Megan and Brendan Boyd to Brian Fry, Sec. 23, 1.86 acres.
Washington Township—
Barbara Froelich (dec.) to Leon Froelich, Sec. 10, 4.268 acres; Sec. 11, 3.292 acres.
