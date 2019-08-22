Defiance County
Marriage licenses
James Estle, 24, Defiance, property manager, and Lindsay Froelich, 23, Defiance, school counselor.
Richard Street Jr., 42, Defiance, security guard, and Annette Bowers, 43, Defiance, gym owner.
Miguel Perez, 68, Defiance, retired, and Graciela Hernandez, 67, Defiance, disabled.
Jonathan Heichel, 26, La Porte, Ind., technician, and Hope Tebbe, 30, Defiance, EHS specialist.
Clinton Smith, 29, Defiance, self-employed, and Rachel Rosebrock, 30, Defiance, social worker.
Brett Carder, 27, Continental, farmer, and Danielle Yoh, 27, Defiance, medical records.
Stephen Lester, 37, Defiance, sales, and Haley Kesler, 26, Defiance, laborer.
Harlee Phillips, 24, Defiance, team member, and Alexis Acomb, Defiance, teacher.
John Martinez, 24, Defiance, forklift operator, and Diana Ibarra, 24, Defiance, commissary.
Blake Clark, 26, Defiance, farm hand, and Paige Weirich, 24, Defiance, phlebotomist.
Benjamin Baldwin, 40, Defiance, driver, and Jennifer Noaker, 37, Defiance, school aide.
Richard Hurlbert, 65, Defiance, disabled, and Tina Moore, 58, Defiance, veteran disabled.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Ashley Fish, 1019 Ralston Ave., vs. Jonathan Fish, 503 Park Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Laurie Schlosser, 1940 Redwood Drive, vs. Salomon Villagomez IV, 2081 Royal Oak Ave. Petition for civil stalking protection order.
Marsha Bak, Sherwood, vs. Dale Bak, Sherwood. Divorce.
Breanna Grant, Hicksville, vs. Clyde Bair Jr., Hicksville. Petition for civil stalking protection order.
Journal entries
Patricia and Joseph Daly, 10104 Mirival Lane, vs. Janice Rex, Hicksville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, New Holland, Pa., vs. Karissa Mann, 1717 Wildwood Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Susan Garrett, Savannah, Ga.; unknown spouse, if any, of Susan Garrett, Savannah, Ga.; and unknown tenants, Evansport. Default against defendants.
Fort Defiance Service Master Inc., 1255 Carpenter Road, vs. Rob Weisenburger, Oakwood. Case transferred to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Adam Renz, Sherwood. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Krista Gray, 13656 North St., vs. Donald Gray, 401 Franklin St. Divorce granted.
Kortny Redinger, c/o DeKalb County Child Support, Auburn, Ind., vs. Jacob Stewart, Hicksville. Duty of support found.
Gabriel Rodriguez, Napoleon, vs. Tiffany and Scott Cupps, Ney. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Dennis Coressel (dec.) to Martha Coressel, Sec. 22, 1.66 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Chad Rose to Christopher Grant, Bouton and Others Add., block 2, part lot 1, part lot 1.
Amy Rose to Christopher Grant, Bouton and Others Add., block 2, part lot 1, part lot 1.
Emily Martin to Emily Martin et al, Crosson and Others Add., lot 5, part lot 6.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Thomas and Cynthia Savage to Sandra Scott, Holgate's First Add. block 3, lot 4.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Brent Joost to Jose and Kathy Mancera, Northfield Add., lot 52.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Waverly Heights Add., lots 29, 309, part lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Dennis Mast (dec.) to Helen Mast, East Defiance Add., lot 14.
Connie Kerr et al to Francisco and Delina Chavez, Bronson's Add., lot A.
Robert Albright (dec.) to Linda Albright, Krull Add., lots 1-2.
Robert Albright (dec.) to Linda Albright, lots east of Auglaize, part lot 9.
Defiance Township —
Sheryl Epple to Stone Miner, L. Potts Riverview Add., part lot 19.
Delaware Township —
Alex and Sarah Buchhop to Doyle and Mary Rittenhouse, Sec. 21, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
2KS Flip N Properties LLC to Vogelsong Properties LLC, auditor's plat (split), part lot 8 (split).
Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Michael Mohr, Emanuel Miller's Add., lot 24.
Douglas Crites to Robyn Crites, Mackinaw Add., part lots 49-50.
Frances Wonderly, trustee, to Rickie Guilford, successor trustee. Miller et al Add., lot 63.
Rickie Guilford, successor trustee, to Lori Mullins, Miller et al Add., lot 63.
Farmer Township —
Jonathan and Erin Timbrook to Jonathan and Erin Timbrook, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 7 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Travis and Jayme Stratton to Jesus and Kenzie Moncivais, Zeis and Parker's Add., lot 19.
Courtney Scranton to Matthew Scranton, Edgerton's Second Add., part lot 63.
DDAJ Properties LLC to Blue Fox LLC, Warner and Hart's Add., part lot 15, part lots 17, 18.
Highland Township —
Maria Berry to Brian Berry, Sec. 4, 1.254 acres.
Mark Township —
Billy Smith to Amanda McDorman et al, Sec. 13, 3.001 acres.
Arlene Culler et al to Nicholas and Danielle Renollet, Sec. 15, 2.038 acres split.
N&L Farmers Inc., Newcomer Farmers Inc., Sec. 27, 65.345 acres, 38.936 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Thomas and Jean Hubbard, trustees, to Cameron and Jennifer Stykemain, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 114, part lots 116, 118.
Noble Township —
Ronald Childress to Helen Mast, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 109.
Defiance City-Ayersville DCSD —
Laurie Gilson et al to Jennifer Imber, Woodlands, lot 23.
North Richland Township —
LeRoy Copsey (dec.) to Daniel Copsey, Sec. 2, 22.02 acres.
Franklin and Elizabeth Ramey to Sundawg Properties LLC, Sec. 22, 1.9 acres.
Washington Township —
Todd and Amy Davis to K&P Woods LLC, Sec. 5, 6.587 acres.
Gale Thiel (dec.) to Opaljean Thiel et al, Sec. 12, 30 acres.
Edward Clapsaddle to David and Stacy Heeter, Sec. 14, 1.956 acres.
N&L Farms Inc. to Newcomer Farmers Inc., Sec. 16, 66.481 acres.
