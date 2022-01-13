Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Mark Ankney, 47, Defiance, supervisor, and Crystal Goodnight, 45, Defiance, realtor.
Micah Fritts, 26, Gallatin, Tenn., contractor, and Kristine Heath, 24, Defiance, stocking associate.
On the docket
Joaquin Martinez Jr., address unavailable, vs. Jennifer Martinez, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Luis Reyna (dec.); Delores Reyna (dec.), Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati; Debbie Martinez, 927 Karnes Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Chad Schnitkey, Archbold, vs. Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc., Paulding. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Timothy Burris, 08701 Christy Road, vs. Kati Miller, 1583 S. Clinton St.; Trexis Insurance Corp., Franklin, Tenn.; and John Doe 1-10. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Michael Ankney, Hicksville, vs. Paula Ankney, Oakwood; Francine Ankney, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Claims and counter-claim dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Rachelle Vanauken, Bryan. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Sherri Dalton, 09020 Christy Road, vs. Edward Dalton, 1778 Maumee Drive. Divorce granted.
Harold Osmon, 02880 Ohio 66, vs. Dorothy Osmon, Mount Dora, Fla. Divorce granted.
Stephen Green, Ney, vs. Casandra Green, Fort Wayne. Divorce granted.
Joe McKenzie, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, and Heather McKenzie, 1516 Darbyshire Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
John J. Beck & Sons, Inc. to Charles and Susan Beck, trustees, Sec. 3, 12.3 acres; Sec. 22, 45.17 acres; Sec. 29, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 119.082 acres; Sec. 32, 80 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Thelma Hawkins, trustee, to Ben and Renee Santana, Baringer's First Add., lot 17.
Edward Batt to Donna McCloud et al, Anthony Wayne Add., part lot 35, lot 36.
Defiance Ward 3 —
John Metzner III to Okie Davis, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 11.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Stephanie Wagner to Kathryn Lillie, East Defiance Add., part lot 3.
Sherwood Village —
Austin and Ashley Schwarzbek to Keenan Jackson et al, Original Plat, lots 3-4.
Farmer Township —
Roy and Thelma Stecher to Delaney Stark, Sec. 35, 0.665 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Adrienne Walton to Disruptor Property Group, LLC, Partnership Add., part lots 36-37.
Eric and Renee Washler to Thomas and Dawn Kenner, Auditor's Plat, part lot 268.
Samantha and Emily Sell to Ashley Lemper, Auditor's Plat, part lot 268.
Highland Township —
Hebron Ministries to Joshua and Rachel Perkey, Sec. 7, 9.294 acres.
Mark Township —
Leslie and Rosalie Rosebrock to Annette Rosebrock, Sec. 8, 80 acres.
Annette Rosebrock to Leslie and Rosalie Rosebrock, trustees, Sec. 8,80 acres.
Estate of Ray A. Wagler to Neal and Lydia Wolheter, Sec. 19, 35.79 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Donna Garcia et al to Marvin Weber et al, Sec. 5, 116.82 acres; Sec. 6, 21.67 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Dianna and Steven Swartz to Estle Properties, LLC, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 65, part lot 68.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Steven and Cathy Walker to Casey Pignataro, Kettenring Hills, lot 48.
North Richland Township —
Kenneth and Anna Sweinhagen to David Sweinhagen, Sec. 3, 5.935 acres.
Ney Village —
Diedrick and Hanna Schroeder to Gregory Hug et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 29.
Shelly and Martin Reagle to Patrick Oskey and Jennifer Oskey-English, Hanna's First Add., lot 3.
