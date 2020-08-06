Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Roger Ashbaugh, 72,Defiance, retired, and Thelma Lannan, 73, Defiance, retail.
Jackie Stantz, 59, Sherwood, retired mayor, and Samantha Mohr, 46, Defiance, DSP.
Dustin Manson, 32, Paulding, machine operator, and Sophia Geissinger, 23, Sherwood, veterinary assistant.
Aaron Schwarzbek, 24, Sherwood, loan processor, and Leah Anderson, 25, Sherwood, registered nurse.
Common pleas court
On the dockets
Christopher Yocum, 14424 Karnes Road, vs. Janet Stott, 25510 Edith St. Money judgment.
Thomas Lowe, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Cheryl Smith, Holgate. Money judgment.
Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Portage, Mich., vs. Edward Davis, Napoleon; unknown spouse, if any, of Edward Davis, Napoleon; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Randy Belden, trustee of the estate of Juanita Collier (dec.), Russells Point, vs. Eric Mertz, dba Midwest Distributors, Ltd., 901 Ralston Ave. Cognovit complaint.
Journal entries
Brian Replogle, 04749 Evansport Road, vs. Brandi Replogle, 610 E. High St. Divorce granted.
Kristen Phipps, 2327 Riviera Road, and Eric Phipps, Holgate. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Estate of Frances Stehulak to Katharine Weber, Fronk's First Add., lot 6.
Mary Culver, successor trustee, to Nicole Holt, successor trustee, Sec. 30, 36.009 acres, 49.001 acres.
Nicole Holt, successor trustee, to Sandra Carpenter et al, Sec. 30, 36.009 acres, 49.001 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Benjamin Smith to Benjamin and Melvina Smith, Green Acres Sub., lot 1.
Alan and Paula Keller to Anny Sharp, South Defiance Add., lot 65.
William Jr. and Brenda Woodruff to Eric Zhang et al, South Defiance Add., part lot I.
Karen Ordway (dec.) to Denese Hoffer et al, Krotz's Add., lots 20-21.
Holly Leupp to Elizabeth Hahn, Bouton and Others Add., part lot 1.
Sean Skiver to Patricia Anderson, Lloyd's Second Add., south part of lot 66.
Benjamin Smith to Benjamin and Melvina Smith, Miller's Add., lots 13-14.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Neil and Connie Seimet to Athena Seimet et al, North Defiance Add., lots 21-22.
Whittaker Properties, LLC, to Shane and Annie Beauprez, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lots 16-17.
Shane and Annie Beauprez to Beauprez Properties, LLC, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lots 16-17.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Mary Polce to Richard and Brenda Martinez, Lakota Hills Sub. Third Add., lot 61.
John and Joyce Mohr to Sharon Schlater et al, Lakota Hills Sub. Phase IV, lot 70.
Andrew Davis to Brice Ford, Biede Place Add., part lot 130, lot 115.
Joseph and LeAnn Moser to Thomas and Karen Kent, Biede Place Add., part lots 64, 79.
Benjamin Smith to Benjamin and Melvina Smith, Gnadensburg Second Add., lot 7.
Jeremy Gustwiller et al to Jay Hornish, Ottawa Terrace Add.,lots 24-25.
Defiance Township —
Howard Sobota et al to Whitni Dunlap, Link's Riverview Allotment, lot 6.
Delaware Township —
Illa Rush et al to Trenton Smith, Sec. 2, 145 acres.
William and Patricia Smith to Tina Smith et al, Sec. 22, 6.568 acres; Sec. 27, 6.986 acres.
Aaro and Sarah Pelland to Brando and Casey Krupp, Sec. 31, 3.387 acres.
William and Patricia Smith to Tina Smith et al, Sec.34, 3.024 acres.
Farmer Township —
Glen Bowen to Saphne Musser et al, Sec. 10, 2.017 acres.
Linda Ganger, successor trustee of the Robert Ebersole Trust, to Samuel and Jami Speiser, Sec. 27, 101.421 acres split.
Matthew and Denise Pollard, co-trustees, to Matthew and Dennis Pollard, co-trustees, Sec. 35, 1.16 acres, 1.414 acres split.
Raymond and Kathy Bok, trustees, to Matthew and Dennis Pollard, co-trustees, Sec.35, 1.414 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Karen Banks to Christopher Banks et al, Shoe Factory Add., lots 112-114.
Glenn Bauer (dec.) to Mary Bauer, Partnership Add., part lots 54-55.
Raymond and Sandra Brush, trustees, to Marie Clark, Sec. 31, 20 acres, 60 acres.
Kenneth and Barbara Thiel to Michael Timbrook, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Highland Township —
Dallas and Tamera Taylor to Jacob Smallwood, First Add. to Slusser's Homes Add., lot 19.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Doris Wagner (dec.) to Jeffery McDonald et al, Wooded Acres Estates, lot 21.
Noble Township —
Salt Life, LLC, to Timothy and Mary Hoffman, Sec. 10, 0.726 acre split.
Joseph and Rebecca Geiger to Grant Phillips, Sec. 14, 4.413 acres split, 2.295 acres split.
Joseph Geiger to Joseph and Rebecca Geiger, Sec. 14, 17.798 acres after split.
Sarah Kemper, trustee, to Samuel Cyzyk, Brunersburg, lot 74.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Frederick and Nancy Morin to Jesse and Sarah Wood, Sec. 31, 3 acres split.
Kathryn Powell to Kathryn Powell, trustee, The Woodlands, part lot 15, lot 16.
North Richland Towship —
Patricia Brink to Christopher and Patricia Brink, Plat of Winchester, lot 21.
South Richland Township —
Michael and Tonya Rose to Achsa Weber, Sec. 27, 2.682 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Mary Culver, successor trustee, to Nicole Holt, successor trustee, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
Nicole Holt, successor trustee, to Sandra Carpenter et al, Sec. 4, 15.02 acres.
Joan Schappert (dec.) to Walter Schappert, Sec. 13, 80 acres.
James Wachtman to James and Bobbie Wachtman, Sec. 28, 5.5 acres.
