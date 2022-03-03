Marriage licenses
Duane Appel, 62, Edgerton, farmer and Tammy McCartney, 62, Avilla, Ind., human resources.
Wesley Hostettler, 28, Defiance, manufacturing and Destiny Leidigh, 25, Defiance, healthcare.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Citizens Bank, Glen Allen, Va., vs. the Estate of Joyce A. Strubing and through its executor, Jason A. Chehi, Sherwood; the Estate of Joyce A. Strubing and through its executor, Jackson D. Strubing, Sherwood; Jason Chehi, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Jason Chehi, Sherwood; Jackson Strubing, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Jackson Strubing, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Farm Credit Mid-Amerca, FLCA, Washington Court House, vs. Samuel Kelley, 19619 Blosser Road; Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Kelley, 19619 Blosser Road; unknown spouse of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Treasurer Vickie Myers; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
The Huntington National Bank, successor by merger with Sky Bank, Columbus, vs. Bryan Baldwin, Liberty Center; Amanda Gonzalez, Liberty Center; The Huntington National Bank, successor by merger with Sky Bank, Columbus; Venture Out Resorts, LLC, Bay City, Mich.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Sherry Chaffin, 454 Pontiac Drive, vs. Danny Chaffin, Ashville. Divorce.
Journal entries
Erlinda Griffith, Oakwood, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Donald Hassen, Paulding, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
James Delarber, Holgate, vs. Tracey Delarber, 521 Euclid Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.
UHG I, LLC, Williamsville, N.Y., vs. Mary Hutchinson, Brethren, Mich. Judgment for plaintiff.
John Beecher, Newark, vs. Brett Beecher, 924 Ottawa Ave. Divorce granted.
Sara Moore, 1037 Madison Ave., vs. Thomas Moore, Conneaut. Divorce granted.
April Cline, Hicksville, vs. Kevin Cline, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Lindsey Compton, c/o Greene County Family Support, Jefferson City, Mo., vs. Richard Chandley, 07640 Ohio 15. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Terry and Janet Wagner to Terry and Janet Wagner, Sec. 28, 39 acres.
Shari Gallant (dec.) to Gary Gallant, Sec. 31, 0.57 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Mast and Mock Funeral Home, Inc., to Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., Bouton and Others Block 2, lot 4, part lot 3, part lot 3.
James Brandt to Allen and Rejeana Oberle, Charles Miller Add., lot 8.
Cassidy Nalepa to Brenda Breedlove, Auditor's Plat of Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 63.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Janie L. Kietzman to Green Edge Properties, LLC, Latty's First Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Mary and Dale Pittsley to C. Property's, LLC, Chalat Place, lot 43.
Dylan and Raegan Eltzroth to Jack Starr, Auditor's Plat of Lots East of Auglaize River, part lot 26.
Defiance Township —
Carol Dingus to Tony and Randi Carnahan, Sec. 15, 5 acres.
Aaron Zimmerman, trustee, to Aaron Zimmerman et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 52.371 acres (split).
Amanda Zimmerman, trustee, to Amanda Zimmerman et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 52.371 acres (transfer after split).
Gerald Zimmerman, successor trustee, to Gerald Zimmerman et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 52.371 acres (transfer after split).
Farmer Township —
The Estate of Michael D. Stecher to Joyce Stecher, Sec. 35, 2 acres; Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Jimmy and Melissa Gardner to Paul and Mary Witmer, Bunnell's First Add., part lots 19-20.
Cody Rice to Cody and Jenna Rice, Edgerton's Outlots, part lot 18.
Christina Caryer to Chelsea Czaja, Original Plat of Hicksville, part lots 259, 262.
Pearl Hartranft to James Hartfranft, Auditor's Plat, lots 140, 237.
Village of Hicksville to Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, Inc., Sec. 16, 5 acres (split).
Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, Inc. to 5 H Interests, LLC, Sec. 16, 5 acres (transfer after split).
Hicksville Township —
Robert Meyer, trustee, to Jeremy and Stephanie Gadow, Sec. 7, 5 acres (split).
Highland Township —
Robert Vandemark (dec.) to Patricia Vandemark, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, lot 55.
Mark Township —
Sharon and Michael Renollet to Sharon and Michael Renollet, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Township —
Diana Steffel (dec.) to Charles and Diane Steffel, lots north of the Maumee, part lot 34.
Noble Township —
Bonnie Chase (dec.) to Guilford Chase, Sec. 15, 8.819 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Stephanie Powell to Chad Powell, Sec. 30, 5.051 acres.
North Richland Township —
Diana Steffel (dec.) to Charles and Diane Steffel, Sec. 2, 8.361 acres.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Stephanie Powell to Chad Powell, Sec. 30, 34.162 acres.
Dustin Kubiak to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Saunders-Snyder Add., lots 42-44.
Tiffin Township —
Saundra Grieser to Kyrstyn Wallen, Sec. 2, 0.162 acre; Sec. 3.5 acres.
Ryan and Heide Nunn to Jeremy and Jennifer Schmidt, Original Plat of Evansport, lots 69-70.
Jane and Ronald McElwain to Lucas Schlegel, Sec. 32, 1.2 acres, 60 acres, 2.06 acres.
Washington Township —
Glenna Ford (dec.), trustee, to Lynne Flower, successor trustee, Sec. 30, 71.679 acres, 104.256 acres.
Lynne Flower, successor trustee, to Raymond and Kathy Bok, trustees, 36.081 acres (split), 15.45 acres (split).
Cynthia Hicks, co-trustees et al, to Raymond and Kathy Bok, trustees, 36.081 acres (split), 15.45 acres (split).
Cynthia Hicks, co-trustees et al, to Chad Bok and Melanie Strait-Bok, trustees, Sec. 30, 35.597 acres (transfer after split), 88.805 acres (transfer after split).
Lynne Flower, successor trustee, to Chad Bok and Melanie Strait-Bok, trustees, Sec. 30, 35.597 acres (transfer after split), 88.805 acres (transfer after split).
