Defiance County
Marriage licenses
Tony Sprow, 34, Hicksville, production manager, and Ellen Kuratko, 41, Hicksville, unemployed.
Micah Bernath, 25, Findlay, IT, and Emma Bowden, 24, Defiance, nurse.
Zachary Gary, 35, Defiance, laborer, and Alyssa Tijerina, 31, Defiance, retail.
Caleb Garrett, 22, Defiance, laborer, and Stephanie Alain, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
On the dockets
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. David Anderson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Terry Hunt, address unavailable, vs. Raymond Nagy, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Angela Manis, Sherwood, and Jason Manis, Haviland. Dissolution of marriage.
Francine Ankney, Hicksville, and Michael Ankney, Spencerville, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Shayne Houck, 721 Division St.; unknown spouse of Shayne Houck, 721 Division St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Wilmington Trust, West Valley, Utah, vs. Jamison and Amanda Clark, 28809 Standley Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Lance Smith, Stryker, vs. Samantha Smith, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Sondra Shaffer, 07417 Stever Road. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tyler Kling, Hicksville. Plaintiff granted judgment.
Kenneth Mumy, Hicksville, vs. Melody Mumy, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. William Westrick, 26012 Nostalgic Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers
Adams Township —
Bradley and Jo Ann Meyer to Terry and Theresa Miller, Sec. 27, 6.374 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Topprop, LLC, to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Bouton and Others Add. Block 6, lot 6, part lot 5, part lot 5.
Christine and Brent Wallick to Ruben and Elvira Laguna, Heidepriem Second Add., part lot 9.
Philip and Melissa Constien to Eric and Tommie Beck, Hoffman's First Add., lot 58.
GWAM Heater Family, LLC, to Joel and Tammera Busch, Village of Berkshire Sec. III, lots 76-77.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Marlene Ganoe (dec.) to Melissa Jones et al, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 11.
Mark and Anne Grieves to Eric Miller Jr., Fales and Adams Add., lot 45.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Michael A. Nolan to Joost & Joost, Ltd., Lakota Hills First Add., lot 33, lot 33.
Estate of Patricia A. Morrison to Laura Raines, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 24.
Estate of Jessee W. Hill to Linda Hill, Block 1 Enterprise Add., lot 63.
Bryan and Katelyn Ruiz to Miguel and Maria Ruiz, S and S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., lot 72.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Carolyn V. Willis to Billy Willis, Sec. 8, NE PT NW NE.
Terrence LaFramboise (dec.) to Brenda LaFrambroise, Auglaize Pines Extension I revised Plat, lot 22.
Sherwood Village—
Defance County Sheriff Douglas Engel to Vogelsong Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 45.
Jarrod Clark to Vogelsong Properties,LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 88.
Farmer Township —
Jeffrey Sprow et al to Steven Sprow, Sec.11, 56.284 acres (split), 97.784 acres (remainder).
Steven Sprow et al to Jeffrey Sprow, 97.784 acres (remainder).
Jeffrey and Paula Sprow to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, trustees, Sec. 11, 97.784 acres (transfer after split).
Steven and Vickie Sprow to Steven and Vickie Sprow, 56.284 acres (transfer after split).
Jeffrey and Paula Sprow to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, trustees, et al, Sec. 12, 80.949 acres; Sec. 13, 66.15 acres (after split).
Steven Sprow et al to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, Sec. 13, 29.306 acres (split), 66.15 acres (split).
Jeffrey Sprow et al to Steven and Vickie Sprow, Sec. 13, 75.604 acres (split), 5 acres, 18.85 acres (remainder).
Jeffrey and Paula Sprow to Jeffrey and Paula Sprow, trustees, Sec. 13, 29.306 acres (transfer after split), 5 acres.
Jeffrey and Paula Sprow to Steven Sprow et al, Sec. 25, 62.245 acres.
Steven and Vickie Sprow to Steven and Vickie Sprow et al, Sec. 25, 62.245 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Ann Hootman to John Hootman, Edgerton's First Add., lot 18 and 20, part lots 6, 17 and 19.
James and Elizabeth Quaintance (dec.) yo Robert Quaintance, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, lot 19.
Jerry Jr. and Christine Matthews to Alexia Carwile, Original Plat, lot 165-166, part lot 163-164, 167-168.
Hicksville Township —
Gordon and Gail Miller to Stefan Berenyi, Sec. 30, 10.46 acres.
Highland Township —
John and Sue Baker to Adam and Lindsay Baker, Sec. 13, 1.5 acres (split).
Mary Eldridge (dec.) to James Eldridge Jr. et al, Sec. 15, 20 acres.
Estate of Darlene L. Schultz to Darion Tracy, Sec. 27, 5 acres, 0.714 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Molly and Donald Roehrig to Phillip and Melissa Constien, Riverdale Heights Extension 2, lot 134.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
Estate of Alvin Colon to Laura Colon, Christi Meadows Phase 1 Sub., lot 17A.
Tira and Eric Busing to Tira and Eric Bussing, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 106.
Estate of Timothy Seither (dec.) to Doris Seither, Sec. 11, 70.901 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Eric and Abby Sweinhagen to Elizabeth Mitchener, Saunders-Snyder Add., part lot 12.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Estate of Marilyn McFeeters to Joost & Joost, Ltd., Kettenring Hills Sub. Replat, lot 2.
North Richland Twp.-NELSD —
Estate of Rosalie R. Harris to Lisa Smith, Sec. 9, part lot 2.
South Richland Twp.-ALSD —
Cornie Crossland (dec.), trustee, to Joy Crossland et al, co-trustees, Partee's First Add., lot 3.
Steve Voigt Company, LLC, to Joseph Kieffer, Sec. 30, 1.62 acres (split).
Tiffin Township —
Harvey and Heather Campbell to Harvey and Heather Campbell, Sec. 11, 6.081 acres, 14.49 acres, 24.106 acres.
Washington Township —
James Kolb to Steve and Melissa Hausch, Sec. 21, 1.127 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.